Bye The Way, How Do Cardinals Approach Rest Of Season?

As the Cardinals take their bye weekend off, they are still staring at the No. 7 – just not the one they had hoped.

The plan had been to find their way into, at worst, the seventh playoff seed and return to the postseason. Instead, with five games left and a 4-8 record, the Cardinals are currently sitting with the seventh draft pick overall, which would be their highest choice since taking Kyler Murray No. 1 in 2019.

There was also a certain resignation after Sunday's loss to the Chargers. The conversation is still about playing their best football going forward and showing what they can be. The motivation, out of necessity, has changed.

"There are a lot of implications on this one," Murray said. "Understanding where we're at, how the season has gone, where we could have gone."