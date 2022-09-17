Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Byron Murphy, Cardinals Ready For Adams Test In Las Vegas

Pass defense will be under microscope in battle of 0-1 teams

Sep 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Cornerback Byron Murphy knows the Cardinals have a tough task defending Davante Adams on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Byron Murphy knows the Cardinals have a tough task defending Davante Adams on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Byron Murphy Jr. hears the chatter about their secondary. So has Marco Wilson.

Neither care for the outside noise. They believe in each other and say recent criticism has only made the cornerback room closer.

After the Cardinals (0-1) gave up 360 passing yards and five touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 1, they hope to bounce back against the Raiders (0-1) Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

"We have to hone in on the details," Murphy said. "We want to be the best DB group in the NFL and have another opportunity on Sunday. As a group, we can do it, we just have to put our minds together and play our game."

"The fix is on us," Wilson added. "We just need to execute. That will lead to a successful game."

The Raiders have an impressive pass offense similar to the Chiefs. Derek Carr isn't Mahomes, but he is still a talented quarterback. They also have Davante Adams, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Adams had 10 catches for 141 receiving yards on 17 targets, third-most in his career and highest of any receiver for Week 1, in his Raiders debut. That's just a small sample size for the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.

Dating back to 2016, Adams has accomplished the following: more touchdown receptions (70) than any other player in the NFL; five seasons of 10+ TD receptions, and joins Buccaneers' Julio Jones and Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins as the only NFL players with three seasons of 1,300+ passing yards.

Kliff Kingsbury said special wideouts like Adams require mixed coverages for better chance of success. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is looking for a focused effort.

"Outside of Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, he is probably the best route runner in the league," Joseph said. "Those kinds of guys win their one-on-ones. Having a plan to get him stopped and doubled from time to time will be critical.

"It's going to be a tough task to get him contained. And I say contained, not stopped, because you don't stop those guys, you contain them. Hopefully, we can."

The Cardinals also must deal with tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrew, two Pro Bowlers from last season as well. But slowing down Adams is the top priority.

"He's one of the best," Murphy said. "It's actually going to be my first time going against him. But my mindset is to play my game and treat him like he's another receiver."

Related Content

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Raiders, Week 2

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18, 2022.

news

Injury Report: Week 2 At Raiders

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Raiders

news

Three Big Things: Raiders Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Communication Conversation For Cardinals' Defense Needed

After Week 1 loss, Joseph seeks better operation for his previously untested unit

news

J.J. Watt 'Would Imagine' He Will Make 2022 Debut In Las Vegas

Cardinals defensive end returns to practice while calf heals

news

D. J. Humphries, Cardinals Ready For Chandler Jones Reunion

Kyler Murray says he'd like to avoid pass rusher/former teammate as much as possible

news

Kyler Murray Goes From Getting Mad To Getting Better

Cardinals quarterback has learned what must come out of losses

news

You've Got Mail: Raiders Week

Topics include Kyler/Hollywood, Simmons/Collins, and Moore's health

news

Depth Of Field: Week 1 Vs. Kansas City

Exploring the game against the Chiefs through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Seek Urgency After Opening Day Loss

Communication issues on defense one problem to address

news

Cardinals Struggle In Season-Opening Loss To Chiefs

Mahomes throws five touchdown passes in 44-21 decision

Advertising