Cactus' Fetkenhier Named High School Coach of the Week

Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club has named Cactus' Larry Fetkenhier as the Cards "High School Coach-of-the-Week."

The Cards "Coach-of-the-Week" award is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, Sports 620 AM anchor Paul Calvisi, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, Cardinals radio analyst and Sports 620 AM talk show host Ron Wolfley and AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho.

Fetkenhier and his Cobras improved to 3-0 with a 36-34 comeback victory last Friday night against Canyon del Oro. The Cobras were down 24-7 at halftime and rallied back in the second half to win.

The award will be presented to Fetkenhier and the Cactus football team on Friday, September 21 at 10:15 a.m. at the school (6330 W. Greenway, Glendale). The Cobras will host O'Connor High School (Glendale) on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals 13-year "Coach-of-the-Week" program presents a selected high school coach with a certificate signed by Cardinals President William V. Bidwill and Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt. Cardinals Charities provides t-shirts for team members and awards the school $1,000 to support its football program.

A Cardinals player or alumnus, team mascot Big Red, and Cardinals cheerleaders will present the award.