Calais Campbell: Block "Could Have Been Avoided"

"It kind of sucks I get taken off the field and have to miss a couple weeks on a play that could have been easily avoided. If I get chipped on that play, he still does a good job limiting my ability to rush the passer. We come back the next play and compete again."

Campbell called the one-to-three-week prognosis "the best-case scenario," although he said he already felt better just from Monday. Whatever happens, Campbell said he will not be 100 percent when he returns.

"I will have to deal with the rest of the season," he said. "It's gonna hurt even when I do come back."

Nevertheless, Campbell reiterated his belief in his teammates and talked about the time when he and other injured players like linebacker Matt Shaughnessy and quarterback Carson Palmer return and the Cardinals can hopefully make it to the postseason.

"At the end of the year, if we can get to where we want to be, it'll be a better story," he said.

As for Thomas and the play itself, Campbell said he is looking forward to seeing what discipline, if any, is handed down from the league. It won't make him healthy, but it could save a player in the future.

"It is what it is," Campbell said. "Can't do anything about it now. I know the NFL is reviewing it and making sure that if it was illegal, to make sure the person doesn't happen again. I hope whatever they do they make sure that play isn't tolerated anymore, because that's a play that gets people hurt and we don't want that in this league."

QB DIXON TO PRACTICE SQUAD; ZASTUDIL, SHAUGHNESSY TO IR

The Cardinals indeed signed a quarterback this week, but only a practice squad addition, bringing in veteran Dennis Dixon -- who played under Arians from 2008-11 in Pittsburgh. Dixon is available to promote if Carson Palmer or Drew Stanton is not available to play Sunday and Logan Thomas is forced into a starting role.

Punter Dave Zastudil (groin) was put on injured reserve, ending his season. Punter Drew Butler was promoted from the practice squad. The Cardinals also brought back linebacker Marcus Benard when linebacker Matt Shaughnessy (knee) was placed on IR-designated to return. Shaughnessy can't practice for six weeks and must miss eight games.