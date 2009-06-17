Camp dates set

In case you didn't see, the Cardinals have officially announced their training camp dates in Flagstaff. I know some people were hoping they would have been announced sooner, but they are actually being released on the exact same date as last summer. It'll be a shorter run in Flag -- the team doesn't get up there until July 29, six days later, and breaks camp one day sooner -- so there will be a smaller window to get your fill of practice in the cool pines.