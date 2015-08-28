Camp Finally Over For Cardinals

job establishing our identity, figuring out what type of team we're going to be."

The Cardinals are 0-2 in the preseason, but the first-team units have played well. Arians said the Cardinals had an excellent camp and he's excited about the team's prospects as the regular season inches closer.

"I hate to use the word 'potential' because potential is a negative thing for me," Arians said. "But we have the potential to be a pretty good team."

While the Cardinals quickly jetted out of the stadium following practice, some of them are going home with a different type of to-do list waiting for them. Powers said his son will want to play football and he will have some errands to run. He also knows he needs to make it up to his wife for being away for so long.

"The wifey gives you the guilt trip, how sad she is, lonely, all this stuff," Powers said. "I'm probably going to have to get her a present. A camp present, she says, which she deserves."

Powers is holding out hope the present is simple and relatively inexpensive. He also knows better.