Camp Finally Over For Cardinals

Time at University of Phoenix Stadium ends as practices move back to Tempe

Aug 28, 2015 at 08:01 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

TCendFrosteeMAIN.jpg


Cardinals defensive end Frostee Rucker clicks his heels in excitement for the ending of training camp.


With about 20 minutes left in the final training camp practice on Friday, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald found his fellow Cardinals veterans on the sideline at University of Phoenix Stadium and draped them in hugs.

First defensive end Cory Redding, then quarterback Carson Palmer and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander. His message: We made it through another one.

Training camp is necessary as the Cardinals prepare for the 2015 regular season, but after spending much of the last month within a quarter-mile radius between the stadium and a neighboring hotel, everyone was clearly ready to go home.

"It seems like we've been in this dang hotel over a month now," cornerback Jerraud Powers said. "I think guys were getting a little weary of one another. (Bruce Arians) wasn't even saying much the last couple days. I think he kind of checked out, too."

Arians disputed the notion he was tired of the grind –  he chuckled and reasoned his fewer words were because "I'm just warming up for the refs" – but said he will enjoy breaking camp so he can go home and sleep in his own bed. That, and reining in the easily-available social occasions at the hotel each night.

"My liver likes a break, too," Arians quipped.

Defensive end Calais Campbell noted the Cardinals' training camp situation is much rosier than for some other teams – some players get stuck two to a room in college dorms -- but the length of it had him counting the days.

After Sunday night's game in Oakland, the Cardinals will return to practicing at their training facility in Tempe to prepare for the fourth preseason game against the Broncos on Thursday.

"It's been a good ride, but I'm happy that camp's ended, finally," Campbell said. "I think we did a good

job establishing our identity, figuring out what type of team we're going to be."

The Cardinals are 0-2 in the preseason, but the first-team units have played well. Arians said the Cardinals had an excellent camp and he's excited about the team's prospects as the regular season inches closer.

"I hate to use the word 'potential' because potential is a negative thing for me," Arians said. "But we have the potential to be a pretty good team."

While the Cardinals quickly jetted out of the stadium following practice, some of them are going home with a different type of to-do list waiting for them. Powers said his son will want to play football and he will have some errands to run. He also knows he needs to make it up to his wife for being away for so long.

"The wifey gives you the guilt trip, how sad she is, lonely, all this stuff," Powers said. "I'm probably going to have to get her a present. A camp present, she says, which she deserves."

Powers is holding out hope the present is simple and relatively inexpensive. He also knows better.

"We've been together for over nine years so hopefully a good nice meal, a nice steak or something, and she'll forget about it," Powers said. "But usually if I let her go to Target without a limit she's pretty happy."

Best of training camp 2015

The top images from the now-completed training camp

WR Larry Fitzgerald happy camp has ended
1 / 40

WR Larry Fitzgerald happy camp has ended

WR Jaron Brown makes a catch
2 / 40

WR Jaron Brown makes a catch

GM Steve Keim (left) and comedian Frank Caliendo
3 / 40

GM Steve Keim (left) and comedian Frank Caliendo

WR J.J. Nelson
4 / 40

WR J.J. Nelson

LB Markus Golden tries to bust through the wedge in kickoff coverage
5 / 40

LB Markus Golden tries to bust through the wedge in kickoff coverage

S Tyrann Mathieu (left) battles with WR Larry Fitzgerald
6 / 40

S Tyrann Mathieu (left) battles with WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Larry Fitzgerald wins the battle against S Tyrann Mathieu
7 / 40

WR Larry Fitzgerald wins the battle against S Tyrann Mathieu

WR Michael Floyd with a touchdown reception
8 / 40

WR Michael Floyd with a touchdown reception

CB Patrick Peterson with the coverage
9 / 40

CB Patrick Peterson with the coverage

WR Brittan Golden cleaning his visor
10 / 40

WR Brittan Golden cleaning his visor

LB coach Larry Foote with a high-five for coaching intern Jen Welter
11 / 40

LB coach Larry Foote with a high-five for coaching intern Jen Welter

WR Larry Fitzgerald hugs WR John Brown
12 / 40

WR Larry Fitzgerald hugs WR John Brown

RB Marion Grice (left) and LB Kevin Minter in a blocking drill
13 / 40

RB Marion Grice (left) and LB Kevin Minter in a blocking drill

CB Jerraud Powers covers WR Michael Floyd
14 / 40

CB Jerraud Powers covers WR Michael Floyd

S Tyrann Mathieu knocks the pass away from WR Larry Fitzgerald
15 / 40

S Tyrann Mathieu knocks the pass away from WR Larry Fitzgerald

QB Carson Palmer throws a screen pass to WR John Brown
16 / 40

QB Carson Palmer throws a screen pass to WR John Brown

LB Alani Fua forces a fumble of TE Gerald Christian
17 / 40

LB Alani Fua forces a fumble of TE Gerald Christian

WR J.J. Nelson catches a pass in front of CB Justin Bethel
18 / 40

WR J.J. Nelson catches a pass in front of CB Justin Bethel

S Tyrann Mathieu signals no touchdown on a goal-line run
19 / 40

S Tyrann Mathieu signals no touchdown on a goal-line run

S Tyrann Mathieu picks off a pass on a slant
20 / 40

S Tyrann Mathieu picks off a pass on a slant

CB Patrick Peterson covering WR John Brown
21 / 40

CB Patrick Peterson covering WR John Brown

WR Larry Fitzgerald
22 / 40

WR Larry Fitzgerald

TE Jermaine Gresham with a touchdown catch
23 / 40

TE Jermaine Gresham with a touchdown catch

QB Carson Palmer signs a birthday card for 100-year-old Delma Graham
24 / 40

QB Carson Palmer signs a birthday card for 100-year-old Delma Graham

CB Jonte Green picks off a pass
25 / 40

CB Jonte Green picks off a pass

S Tyrann Mathieu congratulates CB Jonte Green on an interception
26 / 40

S Tyrann Mathieu congratulates CB Jonte Green on an interception

CB Patrick Peterson covering WR J.J. Nelson
27 / 40

CB Patrick Peterson covering WR J.J. Nelson

From left: Director of Football Administration Mike Disner, GM Steve Keim and coach Bruce Arians
28 / 40

From left: Director of Football Administration Mike Disner, GM Steve Keim and coach Bruce Arians

WR John Brown catches a deep pass
29 / 40

WR John Brown catches a deep pass

LB Lorenzo Alexander all smiles
30 / 40

LB Lorenzo Alexander all smiles

The first unit
31 / 40

The first unit

RB Chris Johnson (left) and RB Andre Ellington
32 / 40

RB Chris Johnson (left) and RB Andre Ellington

WR Travis Harvey catches a deflected pass
33 / 40

WR Travis Harvey catches a deflected pass

CB Justin Bethel intercepts a pass intended for WR John Brown
34 / 40

CB Justin Bethel intercepts a pass intended for WR John Brown

DT Frostee Rucker tackles WR Jaxon Shipley in the backfield
35 / 40

DT Frostee Rucker tackles WR Jaxon Shipley in the backfield

WR John Brown (left) and QB Carson Palmer dancing the day away
36 / 40

WR John Brown (left) and QB Carson Palmer dancing the day away

WR Jaron Brown with an acrobatic touchdown catch
37 / 40

WR Jaron Brown with an acrobatic touchdown catch

WR Larry Fitzgerald (left) and QB Carson Palmer
38 / 40

WR Larry Fitzgerald (left) and QB Carson Palmer

Safety Tony Jefferson (22), cornerback Jerraud Powers (25) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) are giddy about the end of camp
39 / 40

Safety Tony Jefferson (22), cornerback Jerraud Powers (25) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) are giddy about the end of camp

DE Frostee Rucker can't contain himself in the joy camp has ended
40 / 40

DE Frostee Rucker can't contain himself in the joy camp has ended

Advertising