Cancer Visit Hits Close To Home For Nolan Cooney

He was home for more than three months. Admittedly, he had so much confidence in his doctors "it was never much of a scare," Cooney said, although that didn't make the chemotherapy treatments easier.

At one point, trying to help pass the time, Cooney's father took him to a kicking camp, and it caught Cooney's attention. While Cooney was not allowed to play both soccer and football in his district – he stuck with soccer as a senior, and amazingly even made it back to the basketball team at the tail end of his junior season after finishing chemo – football was in his head.

Even aside from football, Cooney wasn't ready for college. So he spent at year at Bridgton Academy prep school in Maine, "a great place for me to grow" and also learn punting. Maybe, just maybe, he could have a future in that role.

Cooney went to a full-fledged kicking camp, where he got to know former Syracuse punter Riley Dixon. He asked who at Syracuse he should send his tapes to; Dixon told him just to send the tapes to him and he'd pass them along.

Meanwhile, Cooney jumped on YouTube, devouring every punting video he could get his eyes on.

"I surfed for anything I could find," Cooney said. "Technique, timing, anything I could. You have so much access now that it's almost like you can find one-on-one coaching."

The Syracuse coaches also reached out in late June, telling him to show up Aug. 1. He had a foot in the door. Cooney wasn't the Orange's punter until he was a fifth-year senior, but he did enough to earn time with the Saints in 2021 in the preseason and then a stint with the Cardinals last preseason.

He was also on the practice squad later in 2022, before returning to try and beat out Haack.

His cancer hasn't been an issue, although he has remained good friends with his oncologist – Cooney and his doctor will be attending one of the Red Sox-Diamondbacks games this weekend in Phoenix.

And Cooney knows, regardless of his football future, he made an impact with his visit to the cancer ward.