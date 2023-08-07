Cardinals Activate BJ Ojulari From PUP List

When Jonathan Gannon spoke to the media on the first day of training camp, he said linebacker BJ Ojulari would be activated from the PUP list "pretty soon."

That time has arrived.

The Cardinals activated Ojulari (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list prior to Monday's practice, allowing him to again work with the team.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (knee) remain on the PUP list, although Ertz may be getting closer to a return. Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) remains on the NFI list as well.

Gannon said the team wanted to be smart with Ojulari's healing process. This comes after he missed time in the spring with both a hamstring issue and the knee problem, which led to a surgical procedure.

The Cardinals will host the Denver Broncos this Friday, and while Gannon said there's no timetable for his in-game return, it's unlikely that Ojulari will play.

"We'll have a plan for him and we'll have to be willing to adapt that plan," Gannon said. "Coming back off any type of injury is not linear, typically. You really have to listen to the athlete when it comes to that. When he's physically and mentally ready to play, we'll put him back out there."

Gannon said that Ojulari has done a good job from the sidelines when it comes to absorbing the playbook.

"You can see how he's progressing from a schematic execution standpoint when you go slow, and then when you go fast," Gannon said. "They're two different things with the way we evaluate that, but I'm excited to get him out there and see him around with his buddies."

Those linebacker buddies have had some impressionable moments throughout camp, and Ojulari can use the remaining weeks to learn from that group.