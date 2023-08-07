Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Activate BJ Ojulari From PUP List

Linebacker will practice for first time since early in offseason

Published: Aug 07, 2023 at 12:11 PM Updated: Aug 07, 2023 at 01:20 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Linebacker BJ Ojulari works during rookie minicamp in May.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker BJ Ojulari works during rookie minicamp in May.

When Jonathan Gannon spoke to the media on the first day of training camp, he said linebacker BJ Ojulari would be activated from the PUP list "pretty soon."

That time has arrived.

The Cardinals activated Ojulari (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list prior to Monday's practice, allowing him to again work with the team.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (knee) remain on the PUP list, although Ertz may be getting closer to a return. Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) remains on the NFI list as well.

Gannon said the team wanted to be smart with Ojulari's healing process. This comes after he missed time in the spring with both a hamstring issue and the knee problem, which led to a surgical procedure.

The Cardinals will host the Denver Broncos this Friday, and while Gannon said there's no timetable for his in-game return, it's unlikely that Ojulari will play.

"We'll have a plan for him and we'll have to be willing to adapt that plan," Gannon said. "Coming back off any type of injury is not linear, typically. You really have to listen to the athlete when it comes to that. When he's physically and mentally ready to play, we'll put him back out there."

Gannon said that Ojulari has done a good job from the sidelines when it comes to absorbing the playbook.

"You can see how he's progressing from a schematic execution standpoint when you go slow, and then when you go fast," Gannon said. "They're two different things with the way we evaluate that, but I'm excited to get him out there and see him around with his buddies."

Those linebacker buddies have had some impressionable moments throughout camp, and Ojulari can use the remaining weeks to learn from that group.

Zaven Collins has done a good job transitioning to the outside linebacker role, and Cam Thomas and Dennis Gardeck have had impressive moments in one-on-one pass rush drills against the O-Line. With Myjai Sanders still on the sidelines with a hand injury, Ojulari can inject himself into the mix.

Related Content

news

Isaiah Simmons Finds Safety At His New Position

Former first-round pick told new staff he didn't want to be at linebacker
news

Arizona Perfect Landing Spot For Accidental Punter Matt Haack

Ex-Sun Devil tries to win job after Cardinals move on from Andy Lee
news

Marlon Mack Gets Fresh Start In Cardinals' Backfield

Veteran running back fighting to find roster spot after signing
news

As Cardinals Sort Through Defensive Linemen, Dante Stills Seeks Shot

Sixth-round pick has chance to earn rotation time 
news

No Surprise: Cardinals Still Sorting Out Cornerback Situation

Wilson figures to be on the field but new staff still seeks starting companion
news

Cardinals Add Veteran Running Back In Marlon Mack

With preseason games approaching, team gets added depth
news

Football The Priority But Corey Clement Also Embraces 'Yeroc'

Veteran running back performs music in his free time
news

Thin At Tight End, Cardinals Get Early Look At Noah Togiai

Notes: Red and White practice on Saturday; team seeks return men 
news

The Ballad Of Clayton Tune Still Could Include A Starting Verse

Rookie quarterback getting second-team reps behind Colt McCoy
news

'Violent' Zaven Collins Will Have Multiple Roles

Notes: Driskel looking for QB spot; Petzing undecided on game day place
news

Future Important, But Monti Ossenfort Focus On The Now

GM doesn't expect a lot of roster moves around league until after preseason games
Advertising