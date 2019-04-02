Cardinals Add Cornerback By Signing Tramaine Brock

The Cardinals are still searching for potential depth pieces in the secondary, and the Cardinals found one that has history with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock signed a one-year contract Tuesday. Brock played for the Broncos last season when Joseph was head coach, and Joseph also worked with Brock in 2010 when Brock was a rookie in San Francisco.

The long-time 49er – Brock played seven seasons there – is going into his 10th season. He has 11 career interceptions. He played 12 games for Denver in 2018, with five starts.

The Cardinals have their starters at cornerback with Patrick Peterson and former Falcon Robert Alford. Brock, 30, is the second veteran cornerback signed for depth after the Cards signed former Bengal Josh Shaw last month. The other cornerbacks on the roster include David Amerson, Jonathan Moxey, Brandon Williams, Deatrick Nichols and Chris Jones.