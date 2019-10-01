Cardinals Add Familiar Face At Receiver, Sign Pharoh Cooper

The Cardinals still haven't said anything official on the length of time wide receiver Christian Kirk could miss with an ankle injury, but there may have been a tell Tuesday when they re-signed veteran wideout Pharoh Cooper.

The Cards also released rookie defensive tackle Miles Brown. The team still has an open roster spot after the release of S D.J. Swearinger on Monday.

The Cards re-signed tight end Darrell Daniels to the practice squad as well. He had been cut from the 53-man roster Saturday for punter Ryan Winslow.

Cooper, originally claimed off waivers by the Cardinals last December, made a push for the 2019 roster before getting released at the end of the preseason. He was claimed off waivers by the Bengals, who released him two weeks ago.

Cooper had six punt returns in two games for the Cardinals last season but did not record a reception. Given that Kirk was returning punts, Cooper could drop right into that role. Cooper made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as a return man for the Los Angeles Rams.

In his career, Cooper has 25 receptions for 190 yards.