Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Add Familiar Face At Receiver, Sign Pharoh Cooper

With Christian Kirk ailing, team bolsters position; DT Miles Brown released

Oct 01, 2019 at 01:10 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals brought back wide receiver Pharoh Cooper Tuesday.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals brought back wide receiver Pharoh Cooper Tuesday.

The Cardinals still haven't said anything official on the length of time wide receiver Christian Kirk could miss with an ankle injury, but there may have been a tell Tuesday when they re-signed veteran wideout Pharoh Cooper.

The Cards also released rookie defensive tackle Miles Brown. The team still has an open roster spot after the release of S D.J. Swearinger on Monday.

The Cards re-signed tight end Darrell Daniels to the practice squad as well. He had been cut from the 53-man roster Saturday for punter Ryan Winslow.

Cooper, originally claimed off waivers by the Cardinals last December, made a push for the 2019 roster before getting released at the end of the preseason. He was claimed off waivers by the Bengals, who released him two weeks ago.

Cooper had six punt returns in two games for the Cardinals last season but did not record a reception. Given that Kirk was returning punts, Cooper could drop right into that role. Cooper made the Pro Bowl in 2017 as a return man for the Los Angeles Rams.

In his career, Cooper has 25 receptions for 190 yards.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday he would have "concrete" information about Kirk's injury on Wednesday. The Cardinals travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday.

Through The Lens: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

WR Larry Fitzgerald in the tunnel before the game.
1 / 69

WR Larry Fitzgerald in the tunnel before the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
2 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
3 / 69

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Terrell Suggs
4 / 69

OLB Terrell Suggs

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Budda Baker
5 / 69

S Budda Baker

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
From left: RB Chase Edmonds, WR Christian Kirk, WR Trent Sherfield
6 / 69

From left: RB Chase Edmonds, WR Christian Kirk, WR Trent Sherfield

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
7 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DE Michael Dogbe
8 / 69

DE Michael Dogbe

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
9 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
10 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Haason Reddick
11 / 69

ILB Haason Reddick

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Damiere Byrd
12 / 69

WR Damiere Byrd

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Kevin Peterson
13 / 69

CB Kevin Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Practice squad TE Caleb Wilson
14 / 69

Practice squad TE Caleb Wilson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR KeeSean Johnson
15 / 69

WR KeeSean Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OL Joshua Miles
16 / 69

OL Joshua Miles

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR KeeSean Johnson
17 / 69

WR KeeSean Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Brett Hundley
18 / 69

QB Brett Hundley

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Jerry Rice
19 / 69

Jerry Rice

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
20 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
21 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
22 / 69

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
23 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
24 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Kevin Peterson
25 / 69

CB Kevin Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OL Mason Cole
26 / 69

OL Mason Cole

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Ezekiel Turner
27 / 69

ILB Ezekiel Turner

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
28 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Cassius Marsh Sr.
29 / 69

OLB Cassius Marsh Sr.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Tramaine Brock
30 / 69

CB Tramaine Brock

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Kevin Peterson
31 / 69

CB Kevin Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Chris Jones
32 / 69

CB Chris Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
33 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Christian Kirk
34 / 69

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray, WR Larry Fitzgerald
35 / 69

QB Kyler Murray, WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson, WR Larry Fitzgerald
36 / 69

RB David Johnson, WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Trent Sherfield, WR Larry Fitzgerald
37 / 69

WR Trent Sherfield, WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Terrell Suggs
38 / 69

OLB Terrell Suggs

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
39 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Terrell Suggs
40 / 69

OLB Terrell Suggs

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
41 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Jalen Thompson
42 / 69

S Jalen Thompson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Joe Walker
43 / 69

ILB Joe Walker

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Carson Palmer
44 / 69

Carson Palmer

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
45 / 69

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Brooks Reed
46 / 69

OLB Brooks Reed

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Byron Murphy
47 / 69

CB Byron Murphy

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
48 / 69

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
ILB Jordan Hicks
49 / 69

ILB Jordan Hicks

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Kevin Peterson
50 / 69

CB Kevin Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
51 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
52 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
53 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson
54 / 69

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
P Ryan Winslow, K Zane Gonzalez
55 / 69

P Ryan Winslow, K Zane Gonzalez

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
56 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
57 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
58 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
59 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
60 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
61 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
62 / 69

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.
63 / 69

A chronological look at the Cardinals' fourth regular season game against the Seahawks.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DE Jonathan Bullard
64 / 69

DE Jonathan Bullard

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Trent Sherfield
65 / 69

WR Trent Sherfield

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Kevin Peterson
66 / 69

CB Kevin Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray
67 / 69

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
68 / 69

QB Kyler Murray and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
69 / 69

QB Kyler Murray and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
