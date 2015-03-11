Cardinals Agree To Terms With Iupati, Weatherspoon, Peters

of 2014 with a torn Achilles, and in 2013 played in only seven games. Only 26, Weatherspoon is the type of player the Cardinals likely will look to keep around long-term if he can put his injury issues behind him.

Another former Falcon is Peters, who will sign a three-year contract. He figures to play defensive end in the Cardinals' 3-4 base alignment and can move inside on passing downs at 6-3, 305 pounds. He can play the role vacated when Darnell Dockett was released. Peters is also a one-time Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year, bringing a solid element into the locker room.

The additions come on the heels of the signing of veteran outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley Tuesday.

The addition of Iupati continues Keim's overhaul of the offensive line. Only center Lyle Sendlein remains from the line that was there when Keim was hired in 2013 and Sendlein could still become a cap casualty. It's also possible the Cardinals are not done adding offensive linemen in free agency.

Arians also wanted to rebuild the defense with speed. Weatherspoon can help, and was necessary for a linebacking corps that needed upgrades. There remains the chance Daryl Washington returns in 2015 but until he is reinstated, the Cardinals have said they will proceed as if he will not be available.

Peters is a step to help a defensive line that already lost Dockett and Dan Williams. Williams agreed to a deal with Oakland. Veteran defensive end Cory Redding, who was with the Colts, is also visiting the Cardinals as a potential addition.

LEACH RE-SIGNS

The Cardinals also re-signed long snapper Mike Leach to a one-year contract. Leach, 38, has played in 200 straight games and is in his 16th season.