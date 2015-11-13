Cardinals Aim To Tame Beast Mode

Lynch punctuated the demoralizing score with a backwards dive into the end zone and a crotch grab. Vulgar, yes, but if it will motivate anyone with the Cardinals, that doesn't include coach Bruce Arians.

"Not me," Arians said. "I didn't get my ass run over. Hopefully with the guys that got their ass run over, it motivates them."

That run is the last enduring image of Beast Mode against the Cardinals, and as the two teams prepare for another highly-anticipated clash on Sunday night in Seattle, his effectiveness could again help swing the game's outcome.

Lynch isn't the biggest running back in the league – he is listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds – but might be the most ferocious. He relishes collisions and has made a name for himself by accumulating yards after contact. Cornerback Jerraud Powers said Lynch "plays angry."

"He's going to try to run through you," Powers said. "That's what type of back he is. I think a lot of guys that face him go in a little timid, a little scared, almost. For us personally, it's got to be a want-to. You've got to want to go in and tackle Marshawn because if you don't go in there and tackle, he's going to embarrass you on national TV. He's done it to a lot of people in his career. You don't want to be that guy."

Missed tackles of Lynch and quarterback Russell Wilson helped result in the Cardinals' 0-2 record against Seattle last year -- though, to be fair, nine combined points in those games was the bigger issue -- and proper technique when corralling Lynch has been emphasized throughout the week.