Cardinals Allowed To Host 1,200 Fans For Seahawks Game

Fans – albeit a limited amount – will be allowed at State Farm Stadium for the Cardinals' next home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is allowing the Cards to host approximately 1,200 spectators for the game on Oct. 25, which will allow season-ticket members the chance to attend a game for the first time this season.

"Obviously we're thrilled to have fans," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "To have season-ticket holders hopefully in the building. First and foremost is health and safety, following the protocols, and we understand that. But anytime we have part of the Red Sea in there, it's great for the players."

Seats will only be available to season-ticket members, chosen through account seniority order. To accommodate the greatest number of season ticket holders, seats will only be sold in quantities of two, and will be assigned using local and state COVID-19 guidelines

Season-ticket holders will be contacted via email today with details.

There will also be addition protocols in place to make the game as safe as possible.

Masks will be mandatory. Failure to comply will result in ejection.

The 1,200 tickets will be allocated in pods of two on both the east and west sides of the stadium with 600 per side.

To allow for social distancing, seats not available will be zip-tied to prevent their use.

Tickets and parking are 100% digital and touch-lessly scanned upon entry. Concessions will also be contactless.

Additional staff will continuously clean all high-contact surfaces and restrooms.

This allowance is for the Seahawks game only. Decisions about fans attending any home games beyond Oct. 25 will be determined and announced at a later date.