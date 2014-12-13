Cardinals And The Quest For Respect

far in 2014.

"It's a belief," Arians said. "It's a belief you're going to get it done, and the only way to get that belief is to do it. We're fortunate enough to have all those games we won in the fourth quarter in September, and now it's kind of old hat to us if, 'Hey, this game is close. We're going to find a way to win it.'"

Even if coaching is given its due, the easiest way to dismiss the Cardinals is the injuries. Backup quarterback Drew Stanton hurt his right knee against St. Louis, and while initial concerns about a possible ACL tear were abated, he is still out indefinitely and is unlikely to play next Sunday against the Seahawks.

Starting quarterback Carson Palmer is already done for the season, as is running back Andre Ellington, defensive tackle Darnell Dockett, linebacker John Abraham, punter Dave Zastudil and tight end Troy Niklas.

Despite all that, the Cardinals became the first team in the NFL to 11 wins by beating the Rams. Many have been loudly predicting the team's collapse for weeks, and yet it hasn't happened.

Peterson called it a statement victory. Defensive tackle Tommy Kelly said the Cardinals have drawn closer through the scrutiny.

"We're just a band of brothers," Kelly said. "When everybody's picking you to lose against a team you've already beat this year, that's kind of like a slap in the face. Everybody wanted to do their jobs to a 'T' and leave it all on the field. That's what we did."

There's really no endgame to this. If the Cardinals lose in the first round of the playoffs, the pundits will nod their head knowingly. If they go deeper, it will be chalked up to random variance. Maybe the Cardinals will continue the dream season. Maybe injuries will finally catch up to them.

In the NFL, though, the outside voices don't matter. There is no selection committee to determine the postseason participants, so there is nothing beyond the Cardinals' control.