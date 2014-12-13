Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals And The Quest For Respect

After 11 wins, players -- and Arians -- clearly finding motivation from outside

Dec 13, 2014 at 07:46 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

RespectFeetchMAIN.jpg


Coach Bruce Arians and the Cardinals run off the sideline in triumph after Thursday night's 12-6 win in St. Louis.

In the back of his mind, coach Bruce Arians had to know there were more eyeballs than usual on his press conference following Thursday night's 12-6 win over the Rams.

The Cardinals don't get the spotlight too much, but with no other games on the docket, he had a captive audience. Before any questions were asked, Arians praised his group and wondered aloud why no one gave it a chance to win against a sub-.500 opponent.

"Right now we're the No. 1 team in the National Football League," Arians reiterated Friday. "You should get some respect with that."

The Cardinals will almost assuredly clinch a playoff berth from the comfort of their couch Sunday night, and with two weeks left, remain

the only team in the NFC which can secure the top seed without help from others.

So why is it the Cardinals aren't getting much respect? It seems to be a three-pronged answer.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson points to the historical aspect, as the franchise had a number of down years upon their arrival to Arizona in 1988. While the team has been competitive since moving to University of Phoenix Stadium in 2006 – including a Super Bowl run in 2008 – a long-standing label is hard to shake.

"We get that (doubt) each and every week because we are the 'Arizona Cardinals,'" said Peterson, making air quotes with his fingers.

Then there is the way in which the Cardinals have won. Eleven victories, 10 of which by 11 points or fewer and none wrapped up before the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, each of the three losses has come by double digits, leaving the Cardinals with a relatively minimal plus-43 point differential despite the large win-loss gap. The Chiefs, Texans and Bills, for example, have better point-differentials and all are 7-6 heading into Sunday's action.

In general, winning close games at a consistently high clip is hard to do. Some teams do it well one year and then suffer a sharp dropoff the next with similar personnel. Arians believes there is a skill to it, and he's a good person to make that argument.

Arians is 18-3 in one-possession games as a head coach, going 8-0 as an interim coach with the Colts in 2012, 5-3 last year and 5-0 thus

far in 2014.

"It's a belief," Arians said. "It's a belief you're going to get it done, and the only way to get that belief is to do it. We're fortunate enough to have all those games we won in the fourth quarter in September, and now it's kind of old hat to us if, 'Hey, this game is close. We're going to find a way to win it.'"

Even if coaching is given its due, the easiest way to dismiss the Cardinals is the injuries. Backup quarterback Drew Stanton hurt his right knee against St. Louis, and while initial concerns about a possible ACL tear were abated, he is still out indefinitely and is unlikely to play next Sunday against the Seahawks.

Starting quarterback Carson Palmer is already done for the season, as is running back Andre Ellington, defensive tackle Darnell Dockett, linebacker John Abraham, punter Dave Zastudil and tight end Troy Niklas.

Despite all that, the Cardinals became the first team in the NFL to 11 wins by beating the Rams. Many have been loudly predicting the team's collapse for weeks, and yet it hasn't happened.

Peterson called it a statement victory. Defensive tackle Tommy Kelly said the Cardinals have drawn closer through the scrutiny.

"We're just a band of brothers," Kelly said. "When everybody's picking you to lose against a team you've already beat this year, that's kind of like a slap in the face. Everybody wanted to do their jobs to a 'T' and leave it all on the field. That's what we did."

There's really no endgame to this. If the Cardinals lose in the first round of the playoffs, the pundits will nod their head knowingly. If they go deeper, it will be chalked up to random variance. Maybe the Cardinals will continue the dream season. Maybe injuries will finally catch up to them.

In the NFL, though, the outside voices don't matter. There is no selection committee to determine the postseason participants, so there is nothing beyond the Cardinals' control.

"We're the No. 1 team in the NFL and NFC and we don't get nearly as much respect as we (deserve)," Peterson said. "But that doesn't matter to us. We just want to keep going out there, playing football and winning games. Get into the playoffs and the rest is history."

Cardinals at Rams

Images from the Thursday Night Football game between the Cardinals and Rams

LB Larry Foote (left) and LB Alex Okafor converge on Rams RB Tre Mason
1 / 30

LB Larry Foote (left) and LB Alex Okafor converge on Rams RB Tre Mason

WR Michael Floyd catches a 49-yard pass
2 / 30

WR Michael Floyd catches a 49-yard pass

WR Jaron Brown is flipped after a catch
3 / 30

WR Jaron Brown is flipped after a catch

DT Frostee Rucker with the sack
4 / 30

DT Frostee Rucker with the sack

RB Stepfan Taylor rushes the ball
5 / 30

RB Stepfan Taylor rushes the ball

A victorious locker room
6 / 30

A victorious locker room

WR Larry Fitzgerald is tackled after a catch
7 / 30

WR Larry Fitzgerald is tackled after a catch

QB Drew Stanton throws a pass
8 / 30

QB Drew Stanton throws a pass

QB Drew Stanton is carted off with a knee injury
9 / 30

QB Drew Stanton is carted off with a knee injury

Coach Bruce Arians
10 / 30

Coach Bruce Arians

K Chandler Catanzaro is congratulated after making a field goal
11 / 30

K Chandler Catanzaro is congratulated after making a field goal

RB Stepfan Taylor fights for yards
12 / 30

RB Stepfan Taylor fights for yards

CB Patrick Peterson with an interception
13 / 30

CB Patrick Peterson with an interception

QB Drew Stanton
14 / 30

QB Drew Stanton

WR Michael Floyd can't come down with a deep pass
15 / 30

WR Michael Floyd can't come down with a deep pass

WR Ted Ginn
16 / 30

WR Ted Ginn

RB Stepfan Taylor finds some room to run
17 / 30

RB Stepfan Taylor finds some room to run

CB Patrick Peterson cheers on his teammates
18 / 30

CB Patrick Peterson cheers on his teammates

WR Michael Floyd catches a long pass
19 / 30

WR Michael Floyd catches a long pass

James Brown, Bill Cowher and Deion Sanders on the Thursday Night Football set
20 / 30

James Brown, Bill Cowher and Deion Sanders on the Thursday Night Football set

CB Jerraud Powers bats down a pass
21 / 30

CB Jerraud Powers bats down a pass

WR Jaron Brown
22 / 30

WR Jaron Brown

CB Jerraud Powers brings down Benny Cunningham
23 / 30

CB Jerraud Powers brings down Benny Cunningham

S Rashad Johnson tackles TE Cory Harkey
24 / 30

S Rashad Johnson tackles TE Cory Harkey

TE Rob Housler runs the ball
25 / 30

TE Rob Housler runs the ball

DT Dan Williams chases Rams RB Tre Mason
26 / 30

DT Dan Williams chases Rams RB Tre Mason

S Deone Bucannon registers a tackle
27 / 30

S Deone Bucannon registers a tackle

WR Larry Fitzgerald looks for running room
28 / 30

WR Larry Fitzgerald looks for running room

RB Kerwynn Williams is tackled hard after an incomplete pass
29 / 30

RB Kerwynn Williams is tackled hard after an incomplete pass

QB Ryan Lindley
30 / 30

QB Ryan Lindley

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Safety

Baker, Thompson headline the position

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Cornerback

Depth still an unknown behind Murphy, Wilson

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Outside Linebacker

Golden at the forefront with the departure of Chandler Jones

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Inside Linebacker

Simmons, Collins headline the position

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Defensive Line

Watt remains headliner at the position

news

You've Got Mail: Kyler Murray As A Top Under-25 QB

Topics include pressure on McBride, Playing in Mexico's altitude, and CB Jackson

news

Lecitus Smith, Marquis Hayes Team Up To Make Team

Rookie offensive linemen have forged friendship since coming to Cardinals

news

How NFL Career Began Not Whole Story For Ronnie Rivers

Rookie running back heeding father's advice after going undrafted

news

Cardinals, State Farm Send Students Off To Washington

Aboard team plane, essay winners ready for nation's capital

news

In Terms Of Improvement, It's All About The (Eno) Benjamin

Running back has made push for regular role after rocky beginning

news

You've Got Mail: Who Stood Out This Offseason?

Topics include the need for extensions, signing help, and expanded rosters

news

Number One Thing On Markus Golden's Mind Is Rushing The Passer

Linebacker has key role for Cardinals after Chandler Jones departure

Advertising