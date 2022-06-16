Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Announce Promotions In Scouting Department

Scobey, Fox among the multiple staff moves 

Jun 16, 2022 at 11:16 AM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Newly promoted director of college scouting Josh Scobey (right) talks with director of player personnel Dru Grigson during last month's rookie minicamp.
Newly promoted director of college scouting Josh Scobey (right) talks with director of player personnel Dru Grigson during last month's rookie minicamp.

In May, several Cardinals' coaching staff members received promotions.

Now it's the scouting department's turn.

Josh Scobey was promoted to director of college scouting in his 11th season with the team after spending the last three seasons as the club's Western regional scout. Before then, Scobey was an area scout for five seasons, a Pro scout in 2013, and a scouting assistant in 2012. Scobey originally was with the organization in his playing days as a running back from 2002-2004.

Pro scout Glen Fox was promoted to director of pro personnel in his 10th season with the club after joining the organization in 2013.

In his 10th season with the Cardinals, John Mancini was promoted to national scout after spending 2021 as the team's Midwestern regional scout and eight years as an area scout.

Zac Canty will become the Central regional scout after working eight seasons as an area scout for the organization. Canty joined the Cardinals 10 years ago after working two years as a pro personnel assistant for the Chicago Bears.

Ryan Gold is now assistant director of college scouting in his ninth year with the organization after spending four seasons as the team's college scouting coordinator. He joined the Cardinals in 2014, where he worked as a scouting assistant until 2017 when he became a scout.

Scouting assistant Alex Valles was promoted to area scout.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Sign Josh Jackson, Ben Niemann After Tryouts

Experienced cornerback, linebacker added to roster following minicamp work

news

Cardinals, State Farm Sending Students To Washington D.C. On Team Plane

Visit to nation's capital part of state's "Civics Matters Arizona" program

news

Isaiah Simmons Hoping To Lead The Way For Cardinals' Defense

Linebacker heads into his third season focused on accountability

news

Hollywood Brown Transition Comes Quickly With Cardinals

Wide receiver starts in place of comfort given relationship with Kyler Murray

news

Rodney Hudson Absent, So Justin Pugh May Be Cardinals Center

With one veteran a question mark, another puts off retirement in return

news

You've Got Mail: Minicamp Has Arrived

Topics include Cameron Thomas, No. 24, and free-agency urgency

news

Jalen Thompson Ready To Add Next Chapter To His Story

Safety has emerged from supplemental 5th-round pick to key starter

news

James Conner Leads Running Back Room

Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward among those competing to be the backup

news

Father-To-Be J.J. Watt Continues To Evolve

Cardinals need defensive lineman on field in second season with team

news

You've Got Mail: Bringing OTAs To A Close

Topics include Kyler's contract situation, veteran FA help and Humphries' future

news

No Surprise D.J. Humphries Sees Future Remaining In Arizona

Tackle is heading into final year of his current contract

Advertising