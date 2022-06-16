Cardinals Announce Promotions In Scouting Department

In May, several Cardinals' coaching staff members received promotions.

Now it's the scouting department's turn.

Josh Scobey was promoted to director of college scouting in his 11th season with the team after spending the last three seasons as the club's Western regional scout. Before then, Scobey was an area scout for five seasons, a Pro scout in 2013, and a scouting assistant in 2012. Scobey originally was with the organization in his playing days as a running back from 2002-2004.

Pro scout Glen Fox was promoted to director of pro personnel in his 10th season with the club after joining the organization in 2013.

In his 10th season with the Cardinals, John Mancini was promoted to national scout after spending 2021 as the team's Midwestern regional scout and eight years as an area scout.

Zac Canty will become the Central regional scout after working eight seasons as an area scout for the organization. Canty joined the Cardinals 10 years ago after working two years as a pro personnel assistant for the Chicago Bears.

Ryan Gold is now assistant director of college scouting in his ninth year with the organization after spending four seasons as the team's college scouting coordinator. He joined the Cardinals in 2014, where he worked as a scouting assistant until 2017 when he became a scout.