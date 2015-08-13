Cardinals Anxious For Preseason Opener

what type of team coach put together."

The most anticipated return will be that of quarterback Carson Palmer, who missed the final seven games of 2014 with a torn ACL. He's made a speedy recovery and will play one series with the rest of the starters. Backup Drew Stanton will then take over and finish the first quarter. Logan Thomas is expected to play most of the second and third quarters, with undrafted rookie Phillip Sims debuting in the fourth.

New defensive coordinator James Bettcher will move to the sidelines after sitting in a booth last season and this will be his first game calling plays. Arians will make the offensive calls like usual, although offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin could take over for the second half. Goodwin is expected to call plays during two other preseason games.

"I want to get him as much exposure as possible," Arians said.

The established players will be done quickly because keeping them healthy is the main priority, although safety Tyrann Mathieu said "we're going to be in high gear for the few plays we are in there."

This contest is more about the backups fighting for roster spots. Arians pointed to inside linebacker, tight end, wide receiver and defensive line as position groups he's keeping an eye on.

"There are so many battles going on it would be hard to just name one or two," Arians said.

PUNTING COMPETITION 'PRETTY EVEN'

Most assumed Dave Zastudil would be the shoo-in as the Cardinals' punter this season after missing most of last year due to a groin injury, but he's getting pushed by Drew Butler.

Butler filled in for Zastudil last season, and while he only averaged 42.1 yards per punt during the regular season – 31st in the NFL – Butler landed 34 inside the 20, which tied the Eagles' Donnie Jones for most in the league. He had a poor playoff performance against Carolina.

Zastudil averaged 45.7 yards per punt when he was healthy in 2013.

"That's a pretty even battle right now," Arians said.

WELTER FITTING IN SEAMLESSLY