Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Aren't Looking For QB, But Position Holds Draft Key

Demand for signal-callers will impact No. 3 slot and potential trade options

Mar 03, 2023 at 10:02 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud speaks with the media at the NFL Scouting combine on Friday.
Darron Cummings/AP
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud speaks with the media at the NFL Scouting combine on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS – Going No. 1 in the draft? As it stands now, C.J. Stroud has no desire for that to happen.

Of course, it's because the Chicago Bears own the No. 1 pick, and Stroud's former Ohio State teammate and "brother" Justin Fields at the quarterback there already.

"I don't want to go there," Stroud said Friday at the NFL Scouting combine. "That's his team. I can do my thing. I have to build my legacy."

Stroud landing in Chicago is unlikely. With Fields, it's unlikely any quarterback goes to the Bears. But as with most drafts, it's the quarterbacks that will drive the first-round narrative. And it's the quarterbacks that could ultimately drive the Cardinals' decision whether to stay at No. 3 overall or trade down from the pick.

The names are well known. Alabama's Bryce Young, who right now seems like the probable first quarterback taken despite his smaller frame of 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. Stroud figures to be in the top two. Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis, both of whom bring with them huge physical gifts but final college seasons that were underwhelming for such talent.

The Bears figure to want to trade down. But the top 10 is dotted with teams needing QBs, so the Cardinals could be in prime trade position (especially if the Bears don't trade and select someone like Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.)

The Texans at 2 will take a QB. The Colts at 4 want one, as do the Raiders at 7, the Falcons at 8 and the Panthers at 9. Ruling out the Seahawks at 5 and the Lions at 6 probably would be premature, although signs point to them riding with Geno Smith and Jared Goff, respectively. (The Lions also have pick No. 18 where they might grab one.)

General manager Monti Ossenfort said the Cardinals are open for potential trade calls, although none have happened yet.

"There is plenty of time for that," he said.

Realistically, nothing will come together before draft night for the Cardinals. Richardson and Levis are wild cards, the type of talents that can be seen as mid-first round choices that "surprisingly" find themselves in the top 5 by draft night.

"Being picked by any team is a blessing," Richardson said.

Young and Stroud remain the linchpins, however, as do the Bears. If the Bears draft Anderson, the Cardinals will have plenty of suitors for the No. 3 pick after the Texans take a QB – perhaps even able to swap with the Colts at 4, allowing the Cardinals to get an extra selection and the same player they would've taken at 3 as Indy gets their QB.

If QBs go 1-2, Anderson – or someone else inviting – will be there. Or maybe Richardson and/or Levis will have inserted themselves into the conversation.

The quarterbacks control everything, as usual, even if the QBs themselves don't know quite what that means.

"Where I end up is something I can't control," Young said. "I'm going to give all to whatever team takes me.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I don't get to choose."

Related Content

news

Will Anderson Humbly Ready To Be Top Draft Pick

Alabama edge rusher a top candidate for Cardinals at No. 3

news

Cardinals, Jonathan Gannon Put Together Coaching Staff

First-year head coach makes additions to his first group

news

Jalen Carter Situation Could Play Into Cardinals Pick At No. 3

Georgia defensive lineman facing legal trouble after fatal crash

news

Jonathan Gannon, Monti Ossenfort Talk Roster At The Combine

No timeline for Kyler, no answer on Hopkins as Cardinals braintrust settles in Indy

news

With New Regime In Place, Cardinals Head To Scouting Combine

Ossenfort, Gannon have No. 3 over pick in April draft

news

You Got Mail: Scouting Combine Week

Topics include trading in the draft, Hopkins future, and free agents to re-sign

news

In Meeting Rooms, Jonathan Gannon Wants Cardinals To Understand

Even off the field, Cardinals coach sees competitive nature to learning

news

Kyler Murray Is Job One For Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing

Cardinals new playcaller has to unlock team's franchise quarterback

news

Problem-Solver Nick Rallis Ready For Job As Defensive Coordinator

Age is just a number for Cardinals' new playcaller

news

Cardinals Officially Name Nick Rallis, Drew Petzing As New Coordinators

Rodgers retained as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach

news

Kyler Murray And The Future Of Being Under Center

Gannon addresses one of most popular topics around quarterback

Advertising