Cardinals Aren't Looking For QB, But Position Holds Draft Key

INDIANAPOLIS – Going No. 1 in the draft? As it stands now, C.J. Stroud has no desire for that to happen.

Of course, it's because the Chicago Bears own the No. 1 pick, and Stroud's former Ohio State teammate and "brother" Justin Fields at the quarterback there already.

"I don't want to go there," Stroud said Friday at the NFL Scouting combine. "That's his team. I can do my thing. I have to build my legacy."

Stroud landing in Chicago is unlikely. With Fields, it's unlikely any quarterback goes to the Bears. But as with most drafts, it's the quarterbacks that will drive the first-round narrative. And it's the quarterbacks that could ultimately drive the Cardinals' decision whether to stay at No. 3 overall or trade down from the pick.

The names are well known. Alabama's Bryce Young, who right now seems like the probable first quarterback taken despite his smaller frame of 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. Stroud figures to be in the top two. Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis, both of whom bring with them huge physical gifts but final college seasons that were underwhelming for such talent.

The Bears figure to want to trade down. But the top 10 is dotted with teams needing QBs, so the Cardinals could be in prime trade position (especially if the Bears don't trade and select someone like Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.)