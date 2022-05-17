Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Awarded Jessie Lemonier With Waiver Claim

Linebacker was with Lions last season

May 17, 2022 at 02:04 PM
The Cardinals have been awarded linebacker Jessie Lemonier off waivers from the Lions.
The Cardinals added another linebacker on Tuesday after the were awarded Jessie Lemonier off waivers.

Lemonier had been released by the Lions this week. To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released defensive lineman LaRon Stokes.

Lemonier played seven games for the Lions last season after playing six for the Rams in 2020. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder will have to find a role although as a smaller defensive end he had 20.5 sacks his final two years at Liberty University. He has 1.5 sacks in his two NFL seasons.

The outside linebackers on the roster are Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje as well as rookies Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and Jesse Luketa.

The other backup inside linebackers on the roster are veterans Tanner Vallejo, Nick Vigil, Joe Walker and Ezekiel Turner, along with undrafted rookie Chandler Wooten.

