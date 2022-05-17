Cardinals Awarded Jessie Lemonier With Waiver Claim

The Cardinals added another linebacker on Tuesday after the were awarded Jessie Lemonier off waivers.

Lemonier had been released by the Lions this week. To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released defensive lineman LaRon Stokes.

Lemonier played seven games for the Lions last season after playing six for the Rams in 2020. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder will have to find a role although as a smaller defensive end he had 20.5 sacks his final two years at Liberty University. He has 1.5 sacks in his two NFL seasons.

The outside linebackers on the roster are Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje as well as rookies Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and Jesse Luketa.