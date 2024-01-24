Cardinals Awards For 2023

Voter takes on McBride:

"Trey McBride had a breakout season and cemented his role as the No. 1 tight end for the future. McBride was the team's leading receiver by nearly 300 yards, despite coming off the bench in five games. McBride showed massive improvements in his catching and blocking abilities, becoming nearly impossible to tackle on first contact. McBride's production skyrocketed when Kyler Murray returned to the field, which should excite fans when thinking about how lethal that duo can be with a full season." – Dani Sureck, Reporter/Producer

"When the Cardinals needed him the most, Trey McBride has stepped up and made a big-time catch on many occasions. Trey finished top 10 in receptions and yards for all tight ends. Trey not only more than doubled his stats from last season, he proved to be an added weapon in the run game after improving his run blocking." – Kyle Dorony, Manager/Studio and Content Production

"Went from backup to being a top five tight end in the NFL. We've barely scratched the surface on the potential of Trey McBride." - Rob Fredrickson, Cardinals Radio Analyst

"This was the year that McBride established himself as an elite tight end. His 81 catches and 825 receiving yards speak for themselves." – Irving Villanueva, Bilingual Reporter/Producer

"This was McBride's breakout year with impressive milestones reached in just his second season in the league. He now holds the franchise record for most receptions by a TE in a single season (81) and has the second-most receiving yards in team history for a TE (825)." – Sam Hough, Producer/Editor, Marketing/Game Entertainment

"Even though Kyler Murray said that some of his celebrations were awkward, considering the type of numbers Trey McBride put up this season, he can 'geek out' as much as he wants. McBride brought a different kind of spark to the Cardinals offense. The numbers speak for themselves but whether it was refusing to go down after contact or going all out to make a catch, his emergence within the offense was one of the exciting storylines of the season." – Zach Gershman, Staff Writer/Reporter

Defensive Player of the Year: Jalen Thompson (14 votes)

Others receiving votes: Budda Baker (10), Kyzir White (5), Dennis Gardeck (1)