Cardinals Batter Eagles, Win NFC West

on a methodical TD march that ended with the first of three Johnson touchdown runs. The Cardinals were excellent in short yardage, thanks in part to Johnson. Johnson also had a Marshawn Lynch-like 47-yard touchdown run, running into and through a pile of bodies before somehow powering out of it and down the sideline for a score.

"I was talking to veterans, this doesn't happen a lot your rookie year," Johnson said. "Helping out the team, and doing so well overall as a team. I can't get complacent myself."

The Cardinals rushed for 230 yards. They also have now scored 445 points this season, smashing the franchise record set in the Super Bowl season of 2008 (427) and there are still two games remaining. The Cardinals also won seven road games for the first time.

"There are a lot of stats, but at the end of the day, everyone remembers who wins the Super Bowl," Bucannon said.

The Cards were without starting center Lyle Sendlein (knee) and starting safety Rashad Johnson (ankle). The Eagles (6-8), whose NFC East hopes took a blow, moved the ball at times with their fast-tempo offense but couldn't overcome the multiple turnovers.

"It was just good to get some things clicking today," defensive tackle Frostee Rucker said. "Usually we have nail-biter games, and those games show character with our team because we fight to the end, but tonight, we finished. We controlled the ballgame. They had something to fight for, but so did we."

The celebration may not have been over the top but it didn't mean the Cardinals didn't enjoy the T-shirts and hats Arians had been referencing all week. Rucker and his defensive line mates got together to take cell phone pictures – the T-shirts said "The West Is On Lock" – and there were mainly smiles, although the Mathieu situation permeated the team.

Arians was asked if he was happy to be wearing the division championship hat. Not surprisingly, Arians shrugged it off.