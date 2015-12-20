Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Batter Eagles, Win NFC West

Dominating 40-17 in in Philadelphia tempered after Mathieu gets hurt late in game

Cardinals defensive linemen Frostee Rucker (92) and Ed Stinson (91, with Calais Campbell (center) get ready to take cell phone pictures with their NFC West champion gear following Sunday night's 40-17 win in Philadelphia.


PHILADELPHIA – Six years to the day of their last NFC West division title, the Cardinals got their hat and a T-shirts once again.

The 40-17 victory over the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field was a blowout, the kind of game a team vying for a first-round playoff bye should have. It was the Cardinals' 12th win of the season – the first team in franchise history to reach that total. And while it ended the Seahawks' reign at the top of the division, "there wasn't a whole lot of hooting and hollering in the locker room," coach Bruce Arians said.

"Clinching the West isn't the goal," Arians added.

The goal is to reach Super Bowl 50. Sunday night, in front of a national television audience, was simply the first step.

There was another reason any celebration was subdued. Safety Tyrann Matheiu, in the middle of a Pro Bowl season, went down without contact while returning an interception late in the game. Arians said he had "no idea" of Mathieu's prognosis, but cornerback

Patrick Peterson said Mathieu was hopeful his friend and secondary mate will be OK.

Quarterback Carson Palmer called the win "bittersweet" because of the Mathieu injury.

The Cardinals (12-2) need Mathieu. They don't have that bye yet – not after the Packers (10-4) stayed alive in that chase with a win Sunday – but they are oh so close.

And those Packers come to University of Phoenix Stadium next week, playing a team that has won eight straight for the first time since 1948.

They did it behind rookie running back David Johnson's 187 yards rushing – the most yards for a Cardinal since Beanie Wells battered the Rams in St. Louis for 228 back on Nov. 27, 2011 – and a defense that forced four turnovers, including dollar linebacker Deone Bucannon's first interception return for a touchdown in his life (and his first NFL pick.)

"We have big goals," Bucannon said. "Like everyone else in the NFL, we want to win the Super Bowl. That's no secret. This is one step."

The Cardinals looked like they were on the verge of grabbing a lead in big style from the opening play. Quarterback Carson Palmer had John "Smokey" Brown wide open for what was going to be a 78-yard bomb on the first play.

Except Brown dropped it.

Instead, Palmer – 20-for-32 for 274 yards and a touchdown, to Brown later in the game – took his team

on a methodical TD march that ended with the first of three Johnson touchdown runs. The Cardinals were excellent in short yardage, thanks in part to Johnson. Johnson also had a Marshawn Lynch-like 47-yard touchdown run, running into and through a pile of bodies before somehow powering out of it and down the sideline for a score.

"I was talking to veterans, this doesn't happen a lot your rookie year," Johnson said. "Helping out the team, and doing so well overall as a team. I can't get complacent myself."

The Cardinals rushed for 230 yards. They also have now scored 445 points this season, smashing the franchise record set in the Super Bowl season of 2008 (427) and there are still two games remaining. The Cardinals also won seven road games for the first time.

"There are a lot of stats, but at the end of the day, everyone remembers who wins the Super Bowl," Bucannon said.

The Cards were without starting center Lyle Sendlein (knee) and starting safety Rashad Johnson (ankle). The Eagles (6-8), whose NFC East hopes took a blow, moved the ball at times with their fast-tempo offense but couldn't overcome the multiple turnovers.

"It was just good to get some things clicking today," defensive tackle Frostee Rucker said. "Usually we have nail-biter games, and those games show character with our team because we fight to the end, but tonight, we finished. We controlled the ballgame. They had something to fight for, but so did we."

The celebration may not have been over the top but it didn't mean the Cardinals didn't enjoy the T-shirts and hats Arians had been referencing all week. Rucker and his defensive line mates got together to take cell phone pictures – the T-shirts said "The West Is On Lock" – and there were mainly smiles, although the Mathieu situation permeated the team.

Arians was asked if he was happy to be wearing the division championship hat. Not surprisingly, Arians shrugged it off.

"I've got a closet full of these," Arians said. "This is nice. But I want one that says a whole lot more than this one."

Cardinals at Eagles

Images from the Cardinals' Week 15 matchup with the Eagles

RB David Johnson spikes the ball after his first rushing score
1 / 23

RB David Johnson spikes the ball after his first rushing score

QB Carson Palmer throws a pass
2 / 23

QB Carson Palmer throws a pass

S Tyrann Mathieu causes an incompletion
3 / 23

S Tyrann Mathieu causes an incompletion

Eagles QB Sam Bradford gets rid of the ball
4 / 23

Eagles QB Sam Bradford gets rid of the ball

RB David Johnson finishes off his dazzling 47-yard touchdown run
5 / 23

RB David Johnson finishes off his dazzling 47-yard touchdown run

S Deone Bucannon gets blocked while attempting to blitz
6 / 23

S Deone Bucannon gets blocked while attempting to blitz

Eagles QB Sam Bradford is tackled by S Deone Bucannon
7 / 23

Eagles QB Sam Bradford is tackled by S Deone Bucannon

K Chandler Catanzaro hits an extra point
8 / 23

K Chandler Catanzaro hits an extra point

RB David Johnson carries the ball
9 / 23

RB David Johnson carries the ball

RB David Johnson on an inside run
10 / 23

RB David Johnson on an inside run

TE Darren Fells carries Eagles CB Byron Maxwell down the field
11 / 23

TE Darren Fells carries Eagles CB Byron Maxwell down the field

WR Larry Fitzgerald looks for running room
12 / 23

WR Larry Fitzgerald looks for running room

WR John Brown can't hold on to a pass
13 / 23

WR John Brown can't hold on to a pass

RB Kerwynn Williams
14 / 23

RB Kerwynn Williams

Coach Bruce Arians
15 / 23

Coach Bruce Arians

DT Calais Campbell dives for Eagles QB Sam Bradford
16 / 23

DT Calais Campbell dives for Eagles QB Sam Bradford

Coach Bruce Arians (right) with Eagles coach Chip Kelly
17 / 23

Coach Bruce Arians (right) with Eagles coach Chip Kelly

RB Kerwynn Williams catches a pass
18 / 23

RB Kerwynn Williams catches a pass

An Eagles fan dresses up as Darth Vader
19 / 23

An Eagles fan dresses up as Darth Vader

Cards fans in Philly
20 / 23

Cards fans in Philly

WR John Brown tries to haul in a pass in the end zone
21 / 23

WR John Brown tries to haul in a pass in the end zone

Cardinals fans in Philadelphia
22 / 23

Cardinals fans in Philadelphia

S Tyrann Mathieu in warmups
23 / 23

S Tyrann Mathieu in warmups

