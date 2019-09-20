Cardinals Benefit From Steady Corey Peters Up Front

Corey Peters embraces getting older.

It's a little counterintuitive for a professional athlete, perhaps. But the Cardinals defensive tackle – now 31 and playing in his 10th season – had a very good season for a bad team in 2018, and his game continues to trend up as the years go by. That isn't an accident.

"When you're your (physical) best, you're 21 and 22 years old," Peters said. "You can run around all day but you don't know anything. You're just playing dumb, and you need to be quicker, honestly. As you get older and you lose a little bit physically, you make up for it with understanding angles and anticipating what's coming next."

Peters has been one of the most underrated free-agent signings the Cards have made over the last decade. He lost his first year he arrived, in 2015, because of an Achilles injury suffered in training camp. But he's been a rock in the middle of the defense and a captain in the locker room.

The first part of 2019 he's even been a pass rusher, notching a sack in Baltimore (with a noticeable dance he called the "Bernie") as well as his normal solid work as the first level of run defense. Pro Football Focus currently has Peters as the third-highest graded Cardinals defender after two games, behind safety Budda Baker and linebacker Terrell Suggs.

"He's a guy we count on doing things right in all aspects," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.

Peters was stung by the defense's inability to stop the run last season (metrics showed the team was much better at it when Peters was in the game), and the Cards have improved this season. But that was something that had to happen, Peters said.