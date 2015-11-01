Cardinals Break Browns In Half

two lost fumbles.

It started with the defense, which suddenly locked down the Browns (2-6). McCown was held to 89 second-half passing yards before he gave way late to backup Johnny Manziel. Cleveland gained only 39 yards rushing on 20 carries. The Browns were 6-of-8 on third-downs in the first half but only 3-of-8 after halftime.

"We knew it was a game we could dominate," defensive tackle Calais Campbell said.

After the initial stop, quarterback Carson Palmer – who missed both Michael Floyd and Larry Fitzgerald running behind the defense on bombs in the first half – hit Floyd in stride for a 60-yard touchdown. A second stop by the defense led to the second touchdown pass of the day to tight end Troy Niklas.

Palmer didn't have wide receiver John Brown, who was active but did not play with a hamstring injury, but he threw for four touchdowns for a second time this season, the first player in franchise history to do so. The Cardinals attempted 38 passes and also ran it 38 times, and Palmer praised Arians the playcaller afterward.

"That was the best called game I've ever been a part of," said Palmer, who had 374 yards passing. "That was the best called game since junior Pop Warner Pee Wee football when I was playing for the Mission Viejo Cowboys and I was getting Cover One. He was on fire."

Floyd finished with 106 yards on four catches. Fitzgerald had nine grabs for 84 yards and his seventh touchdown of the season, although he did have a crucial fumble inside the Cleveland 10-yard line in the first half.

There were more turnovers in the second half, with Johnson losing a fumble and Palmer throwing an interception, but neither came back to hurt. Plus the Cardinals managed to force a pair of turnovers themselves to make the ratio a slightly more bearable minus-two.

Considering they were minus-three in their two losses, it was a mountain they were happy to climb.

"Any time you're trying to be on a championship team, every game is not going to be a blowout," Johnson said. "There are going to be times when you have to scratch and fight to get those wins. There are times when you are going to go into halftime losing and come back and have those types of wins."

A hoarse Arians – presumably from yelling during the game and not at the half – can work with that.