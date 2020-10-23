Cardinals Bring Back Markus Golden In Trade With Giants

He went to the Giants on a one-year contract and had a team-high 10 sacks last year for New York, but still couldn't find the big-money free agent deal on the market and subsequently returned to the Giants. He still is owed about $631,000 in salary and about a million in per-game roster bonuses if he plays the complete post-bye week schedule, plus some other incentives.

Golden had 1½ sacks for the Giants in seven games this season, and played against the Eagles Thursday night. As a new addition, he must go through a six-day COVID protocol in addition to his physical. The Cardinals are on a bye next week; the first game Golden will be available to play is Nov. 8 at home against the Dolphins.