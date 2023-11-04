Cardinals, Browns Hope To Have Each Other On The Run

Rallis and coach Jonathan Gannon have experience with the Browns head coach from their shared time in Minnesota. Rallis said the Browns offense generates explosive plays through their ability to run the football so well.

The Browns currently rank atop the NFL with 17 turnovers, including 11 interceptions. It's another reason why they've heavily relied on the run game. Since their Week 6 bye, the running game has taken another leap in production. Ford has collected 195 yards over the course of the three games, and Hunt, right behind him, with 133 rushing yards.

"The O-line's been doing a heck of a job going out there and battling for us and as a group, I feel like our running back group has been great," Hunt told Cleveland media. "I don't know really what changed after the bye. But for me, it's just I'm getting back, so I'm feeling good now and I'm excited about it."

The Cardinals can relate to an extent. The offensive line, despite being a bit banged up with Wilkinson and Colon sidelined, has helped the running game embrace the "cram it vertical" mantra it searched for in the beginning of the season.

Gannon said he "liked the plan in place and excited to see those guys carry the rock" when discussing the options in the running back room.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs was also a key contributor to the run game. The ability to use his mobility kept defenses on their toes. Whether it's Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray, both have that part of their game in their toolbox.

But for the running backs specifically, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said the group will be ready to challenge Myles Garrett and the Browns defense.