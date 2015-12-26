Cardinals Can Say Hi To Bye Against Packers

A loss would pull the Packers (10-4) to within a game heading into the final regular season week and give them the tiebreaker, which would make for plenty of hand-wringing heading into a potential Week 17 showdown with the Seahawks.

"It's a huge setup for a first-round bye," safety Rashad Johnson said. "Two wins to get into a Super Bowl than three, and I'd rather go two instead of three. For us, we want to get a home field game. We know how great our crowd is and how well we play at home. But at the end of the day, none of that matters if we don't take care of Sunday."

The Cardinals showed their dominance on both sides of the ball against the Eagles and would have been in a jovial mood on the plane ride back, if not for a disastrous injury late. Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu tore his ACL in the waning minutes while turning to run after picking off a pass and will miss the rest of the season.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a down year by his lofty standards but is still among the most talented passers in the game. The absence of Mathieu will be one of the biggest storylines as this game plays out.

Safety Tony Jefferson will take his spot in the starting lineup in base formations, while cornerback Justin Bethel should see an increase in snaps as the fifth defensive back in sub-packages. While the Cardinals are deep in the secondary, replacing Mathieu's innate play-making ability will be impossible.

"In my opinion he was the defensive player of the year," cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "He was playing that type of football each and every week, especially on the biggest stages and when we needed him. Losing him is not going to be tough to replace, because we can't replace him. You can't replace Tyrann Mathieu."