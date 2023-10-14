Cardinals Can't Break Down Against Top Rams

Following the Bengals loss, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon expressed his displeasure in not doing enough to stop Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati's top receiver.

"You can't let their best player beat you and that's what we just did," he said.

Chase went off for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and the assignment doesn't get much easier Sunday against the Rams. The Rams (2-3) still have some of the NFL's best on both sides of the ball, and a rising star.

The new kid on the block has been rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick that has burst onto the scene while Cooper Kupp was sidelined with an injury. In five games, Nacua has 46 receptions for 572 yards.

"His route running and just the intricacies of getting open, he looks like an eight-year vet," Gannon said. "The details of how he runs routes. The different releases that he has, his body language, his eyes, how he comes in and out of the cut. I'm sure the quarterback helps him with that and I'm sure Cooper helps him with that. So, it was a strength of his game that got stronger."

The quarterback, Matthew Stafford, has heavily relied on Nacua. It's a pass-heavy offensive scheme, which is why Stafford currently ranks fifth in the league in passing yards with 1,451. Nacua's racked up nearly 300 yards more than the next Rams receiver, Tutu Atwell, who just so happens to be Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark's college teammate.

"The main thing for us is just making sure that we are contesting those throws," Clark said. "Not playing conservative, but we're being aggressive on those guys and winning at the point of attack. Just playing our game and being confident as a back seven as well.