Cardinals Cheerleaders To Hold Tryouts March 30

The Cardinals cheerleaders will hold open tryouts for the 2019 squad at 9 a.m.on Saturday, March 30 at State Farm Stadium.

Tryouts are open to those 18 and older. Applicants are encouraged to complete the online registration by Thursday, March 28. All rounds of competition are closed to the public.

More information about the Cardinals cheerleaders, the audition process and the online application can be found at www.azcardinals.com/cheerleaders/auditions/ and on Twitter at @azcardscheer.

Applicants are encouraged to email cheerinfo@cardinals.nfl.net with any questions.