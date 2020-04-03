Health Heroes: Cardinals Cheerleaders Fight Coronavirus On Front Lines

As she watches cars drive up each day, Darby doesn't know if the person inside will have a mild cough or no illness symptoms at all. She doesn't know if the potential patient just broke a foot or is showing the serious signs of COVID-19.

But as a nurse, this is what she wanted to do. In another part of her life, Darby is a Cardinals cheerleader (per team policy, azcardinals.com won't use her last name). But nursing is her profession, and as part of her hospital's disaster response team for the coronavirus, she has spent the last week in the parking lot screening those that drive up, never knowing for sure exactly to what she has been exposed.

Her hospital has all the personal protective equipment it needs for now. She feels lucky in that regard. But the unknown is reality. Treating someone with no outward symptoms doesn't necessarily mean anything.

"Right now, I don't feel in danger, but I don't really know what's to come," said Darby, who has been a nurse for six years and is heading into her fourth year with Cardinals Cheer. "Will supplies change in one week? Two weeks? Three weeks?

"I try to stay in the moment. As a healthcare worker, I think it's important that we keep our calm. Every day it's changing."

Shasta has been a nurse for almost five years. She works with newborn babies and their mothers, in that day or two they are in the hospital for a birth. She isn't necessarily dealing with COVID patients – "I have a crazy amount of respect for the people that are going in there every single day to do that," she said – but as a nurse, the coronavirus inevitably was going to touch her life.

Shasta's mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer three years ago. Shasta bought a house two years ago and both her mom and dad moved in. When COVID-19 arrived, the fear set in, and she saw no option other than moving out.