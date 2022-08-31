Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Claim Cornerback Javelin Guidry Off Waivers

Kingsbury acknowledges 'we needed depth'

Aug 31, 2022 at 01:27 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals claimed cornerback Javelin Guidry off waivers following his release from the Jets.
Matt Rourke/AP
The Cardinals added another new face to the cornerback room on Wednesday after they were awarded their waiver claim of former Jets defensive back Javelin Guidry.

"We needed depth," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I'll take a look at the guy. I'm excited to have more bodies in there and see where we can use them."

To make room for Guidry, the Cardinals released rookie cornerback Christian Matthew, a seventh-round pick. He is likely to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers on Thursday.

Guidry, who signed as an undrafted rookie in 2020, has five starts in his career over 28 games. He does not have an interception but he has three pass breakups and four forced fumbles, with 70 tackles. He played 486 defensive snaps in 2021. At 5-foot-9, he has mostly played in the slot in his career.

He also ran a 4.29 40 at the NFL Scouting combine when he was coming out of the University of Utah. He'll make an impact on special teams.

Guidry is the second cornerback acquired by the Cardinals this week. They traded with the Raiders for Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday. They join Byron Murphy, Antonio Hamilton, and Marco Wilson at the position on the roster.

