Cardinals Claim Cornerback Javelin Guidry Off Waivers

The Cardinals added another new face to the cornerback room on Wednesday after they were awarded their waiver claim of former Jets defensive back Javelin Guidry.

"We needed depth," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I'll take a look at the guy. I'm excited to have more bodies in there and see where we can use them."

To make room for Guidry, the Cardinals released rookie cornerback Christian Matthew, a seventh-round pick. He is likely to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers on Thursday.

Guidry, who signed as an undrafted rookie in 2020, has five starts in his career over 28 games. He does not have an interception but he has three pass breakups and four forced fumbles, with 70 tackles. He played 486 defensive snaps in 2021. At 5-foot-9, he has mostly played in the slot in his career.

He also ran a 4.29 40 at the NFL Scouting combine when he was coming out of the University of Utah. He'll make an impact on special teams.