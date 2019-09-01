Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Claim Defensive Lineman Jonathan Bullard, Four Others

Running back T.J. Logan among three players released

Sep 01, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard (90) was one of the Cardinals' five waiver claims on Sunday morning.
Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Bears defensive end Jonathan Bullard (90) was one of the Cardinals' five waiver claims on Sunday morning.

As promised, the Cardinals scanned the waiver wire closely after cuts, claiming five players on Sunday.

They added Bears defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, Rams cornerback Kevin Peterson, Raiders offensive tackle Justin Murray, Eagles offensive tackle Brett Toth and Lions safety Charles Washington.

The Cardinals released running back T.J. Logan, inside linebacker Tanner Vallejo and outside linebacker Pete Robertson in corresponding moves. Logan was the team's fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft and has impressive straight-line speed, but he never made an impact on offense.

Bullard was a third-round pick of Chicago in 2016, playing in 46 of 48 games in his three seasons there. The Cardinals' defensive front needs depth and Bullard could be a part of the rotation.

The Cardinals needed cornerback help as well and added Peterson to back up the trio of Tramaine Brock, Byron Murphy and Chris Jones. Peterson had a pair of interceptions in 2017 but missed last season after tearing his ACL.

The Cardinals claimed two backup tackle options in Toth and Murray. Toth received a military waiver to sign with the Eagles this offseason and will continue chasing his NFL dream with the Cardinals. Murray is on his sixth team since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Washington, a former undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, has played in 29 games the past two years for the Lions.

The team is now at the 53-man roster limit because it entered the day with 51 players on the active roster.

