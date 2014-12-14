Cardinals Clinch Playoff Spot



Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals clinched a playoff spot Sunday night.

The Cardinals are going to the playoffs.

The clinching came Sunday night with the players still enjoying their weekend off. It was anti-climactic, after the Cardinals got to 11 wins Thursday with a 12-6 win over the Rams. After that win, all the Cards needed to make the postseason was for the Eagles-Cowboys game Sunday night not to end in a tie. That unlikely scenario was avoided when the Cowboys beat the Eagles, 38-27.

The Cards also have bigger goals in mind. If they can beat Seattle at home this coming weekend, the Cardinals not only clinch the NFC West but also the No. 1 seed in the entire NFC (and a first-round playoff bye).

Regardless of their seeding, it's the first playoff berth for the Cards since they won the NFC West with a 10-6 record in 2009. It's the team's fourth appearance in the postseason since moving to Arizona, including 1998 and 2008.