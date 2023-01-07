Cardinals Close Season With Test Against NFC West Best 49ers

"He's no longer a backup," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "He's played enough ball and got enough snaps where you can see him as a starter. He's playing great football. He's taking care of the football, putting the offense in a good place, and playing at a high level for a young guy.

"The issue is the quarterback, but they also have Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk, who is having a hell of a year. There are many weapons to account for, and that's my job to get them all covered."

The Cardinals have a quarterback that nobody expected to be the starter for this matchup when this season started as well. But injuries to Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy this season opened the door for David Blough to join the team, and eventually, start. Blough will start again for the Cardinals over Trace McSorley on Sunday.

Blough completed 60 percent of his passes for 222 yards and a touchdown last week against the Falcons. The numbers weren't bad, but the 49ers' defense will present a more difficult test. The 49ers rank third in the fewest yards allowed (303.4), just behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. And first in fewest points allowed (16.5).

"I think they're as good as anybody in the league," Blough said. "I haven't had much crossover with them being in the NFC North, but watching the tape, you're like, 'they're legit, they're good.' All the numbers and everything backs it up.