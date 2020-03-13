Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Closing Offices For Coronavirus Prevention

Non-essential travel suspended, including for coaches and scouts

Mar 13, 2020 at 11:12 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are closing the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center for now in an effort to help coronavirus prevention.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are closing the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center for now in an effort to help coronavirus prevention.

The Cardinals, in an effort of prevention and working within the trend of the community, are closing the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center Friday beginning at noon save for certain limited personnel.

As of now, the plan is for the majority of the staff to work from home for the remainder of the month.

The team has also suspended all non-essential travel, including coaches and scouts.

As the NFL tries to work in this fluid and ever-changing situation, the league still has kept the immediate calendar intact, which would include the opening of free-agent negotiating period starting Monday at 9 a.m. Arizona time and then the new league year -- when free agents can officially begin signing with new teams -- starting Wednesday at 1 p.m. Arizona time. That can change, however, as both the league -- and the world -- navigate dealing with COVID-19.

The team released the following statement:

"As the Coronavirus situation continues to develop, we continue to adjust our business practices accordingly based on the most current information and recommendations from experts in the medical community.

"In recent weeks we have asked all staff to participate in a variety of proactive measures to reduce the risk of the virus' transmission and spread. We are incredibly appreciative for that cooperation.

"Today we took the additional step of closing our offices at noon. Starting Monday – with very limited exceptions for operationally critical personnel – all staff have been asked to work from home for the remainder of the month, at which point the situation will be re-evaluated.

"To be clear, we have no knowledge of a single positive test for the Coronavirus within the organization. These latest measures are taken purely as a matter of precaution and have been recommended to slow the spread of the virus within our community. As always, the health and well-being of all employees and their families is our top priority.

"As has been stated many times, this is a very fluid situation and updates will be shared as they are available. Once again, our commitment to the health and safety of our employees, their families and the community remains paramount and we will continue to make thoughtful decisions with that in mind."

The NFL has already canceled the annual owners' meeting in Florida at the end of the month. Discussions are ongoing how the NFL Draft in Las Vegas could be impacted, although as of now there have been no changes.

Related Content

news

The Super Impact Of Super Bowl 57 In Arizona

Press conference documents benefits for state for Chiefs-Eagles game
news

Cardinals Getting Boost From Running Joshua Dobbs

Quarterback has been factor on offense when he carries the ball
news

Cardinals Put Up Fight Against 49ers But Leave With Loss

Michael Wilson scores first two NFL touchdowns in 35-16 defeat
news

Cardinals Ready To Get Into NFC West Play

Trip to see powerful 49ers next up on the schedule
news

Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme

Unit will need solid games from secondary
news

James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground

Notes: Collins rebounds from harsh eye injury; Lopez comes back to Arizona
news

Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

Field goal of 62 yards provides highlight moment
news

Cardinals Get First Victory In Explosive Fashion

Gannon's emphasis on big plays helps offense flourish
news

Cardinals Finish Off Cowboys In Impressive Fashion For First Win

Brown touchdown, White interception in fourth quarter seals 28-16 decision
news

Offensive Line Carves Out A Fine Finish For Cardinals' Victory

Team rushes for 222 yards against high-ranked Cowboys defense
news

Cardinals Ready For Test Cowboys Provide

After difficult loss against Giants, team seeks first victory
news

Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB
Advertising