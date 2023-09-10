Cardinals Come Up Short In Washington In Gannon's Debut

The Commanders recovered at the Arizona 29 and Washington quarterback Sam Howell capped a short drive with a 6-yard touchdown scramble to lead to a 17-16 Commanders lead.

"We've got to hold them in the red zone," Collins said.

The other came from a botched center-quarterback exchange that the Commanders (1-0) jumped on for a short field that led to the clinching field goal. The Cardinals were unable to make a push for the touchdown they needed to retake the lead, after moving the ball at times earlier in the game.

"We left a lot of opportunities out there," said Dobbs, who was 21-of-30 but for only 133 yards. "You work so hard to get down there, you've got to get seven points, especially with the turnovers."

It spoiled an excellent game from defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who had his relatively no-name unit all over Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, sacking him six times with five different players and generating three turnovers.

There were questions about the Cardinals outside linebacking crew, but Dennis Gardeck had two sacks – including a strip sack that resulted in a touchdown – while Collins had an interception and a fumble recovery, Victor Dimukeje had a sack and forced fumble, and Cameron Thomas had a pass defensed and that fumble-recovery TD.

The Commanders only had 248 yards, but the Cardinals only had 210 themselves. More painfully, the Cardinals had 122 yards in penalties, including 67 on an early 91-yard Washington "drive" that culminated in the Commanders' first touchdown.

"That falls on me," Gannon said. "We want to be violent, but we have to be smart."

The Cardinals now have two straight games at home against the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, with a chance to upgrade their showing against a pair of 2022 playoff teams. Dobbs didn't take any solace in what was done well – "Not really. Disappointed in the loss" – but the reality is the more time he has on the field can only help.

"This should be the worst performance we have as an offense," tight end Zach Ertz said.

Given how so many forecasted how the Cardinals season could go, Gannon has clearly made strides in the direction of the team.