Cardinals Consider Trade Down And What Could Be Gained

The Cardinals need players, and when you need players, more draft picks can only help.

Need is a reason many believe general manager Monti Ossenfort would make trading down Thursday in the first round of the draft, sacrificing the No. 3 overall choice to gain more picks, a priority.

"I think if the trade makes sense and it's the right decision for our team at the time, then we'll do it," Ossenfort said. "If the right move is to sit and pick a player who've we've done a lot of work on through the process, then we'll be prepared to do that, so I wouldn't say that it's any more likely now as opposed to down the line."

Circumstances change, however, and it isn't just the Cardinals' own circumstances that leads the prevailing thought there could be a deal. It's also the quarterbacks that may or may not be sought, and the desire to come up and get one, whether quarterbacks are picked 1-2 before the Cardinals or it's just 1-and-done.

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks it only makes sense for the Cardinals to parlay No. 3 into more picks, believing the Cardinals need to significantly improve their roster.

"I think it makes a lot of sense for them to try and get as many assets as possible this year and next year, just accumulate as many picks as you possibly can," Jeremiah said. "That makes all the sense in the world for them.

"I would say the same thing about the Cardinals that I said about the Bears. If they have an opportunity to move back, don't get hung up on I can only go back one spot or two spots or three spots, that 'I don't want to be out of range of a particular player.' You are a lot more than a particular player away from being a good team, so get back as far as you can, get as much as you can."

There has to be a market, however. Jeremiah makes note of that, as does Ossenfort. Does someone want to come up for C.J. Stroud? Or Anthony Richardson? Or even Will Levis?