Marco Wilson Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Marco Wilson used to record his own parkour videos when he was younger, flipping and twisting and jumping around his neighborhood in Florida and showing off on YouTube.

"It's dangerous so I had to kind of stop," Wilson said.

But he had a throwback moment during last week's win over the Saints, leaping high and turning it into a dramatic end zone somersault after scoring a touchdown on an interception -- the play that highlighted the performance worth the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for Week 8.

The pick came in a 14-14 game, and was followed quickly by a second pick-6 by linebacker Isaiah Simmons to shift the game in the Cardinals' favor.