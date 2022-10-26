Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Marco Wilson Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Cornerback's interception return for touchdown changes game against Saints

Oct 26, 2022 at 05:30 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson returns an interception for a touchdown last week.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals/Arizona Cardinals
Marco Wilson used to record his own parkour videos when he was younger, flipping and twisting and jumping around his neighborhood in Florida and showing off on YouTube.

"It's dangerous so I had to kind of stop," Wilson said.

But he had a throwback moment during last week's win over the Saints, leaping high and turning it into a dramatic end zone somersault after scoring a touchdown on an interception -- the play that highlighted the performance worth the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for Week 8.

The pick came in a 14-14 game, and was followed quickly by a second pick-6 by linebacker Isaiah Simmons to shift the game in the Cardinals' favor.

It's Wilson's first such award, and the first time a Cardinal has won a weekly award this season.

Last year, the Cardinals captured a weekly nod seven times, including four times on defense -- twice by linebacker Chandler Jones, once by linebacker Jordan Hicks and once by Wilson's fellow cornerback Byron Murphy.

Wilson's day was impressive -- he also had a pair of pass breakups and three tackles in the 42-34 win -- but his dive produced a memorable camera shot and subsequent memes.

