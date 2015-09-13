Cardinals Cruise To Win Over Saints

Palmer finished 19-for-37 for 307 yards and three touchdowns, finding wide receiver John "Smokey" Brown and tight end Darren Fells for the other two. Fitzgerald led the team with six catches for 87 yards and the running game provided 120 yards on 25 attempts, showing the depth with veteran Chris Johnson after Ellington went out.

That was one of the differences in the 2015 Cardinals, in fact. Ellington's injury did not undercut the offense, not with both Chris Johnson and David Johnson making plays in the fourth quarter – David Johnson's being the biggest.

"It's a great feeling knowing (Arians) can trust all of us to do our jobs and help out the team," David Johnson said. "All I had to do is run and not get caught from behind, so I just ran for my life."

Said Arians, "we were anxious to call it, because we felt like we knew what was going to happen."

Buying time for the offense was a defense that was hurt by multiple swing and screen passes from Drew Brees (355 yards passing) but that didn't break. The Saints got into the end zone only once, on the drive kept alive when Tyrann Mathieu couldn't run off the field fast enough before a punt.

Twice in the fourth quarter the Saints (0-1) were forced to kick field goals after moving inside the Arizona 30-yard line. On the most important drive – a Drew Butler punt perfectly downed by Jaron Brown and Justin Bethel at the New Orleans 3 – the unit forced a three-and-out to set up Arians' gutsy playcall.

"We made the plays we needed to make," cornerback Patrick Peterson said.

Being aggressive doesn't always pay off. The Cardinals got real aggressive late in the first half, getting within seven or so yards of field-goal range before Arians called for a bomb to rookie J.J. Nelson twice in a row with no timeouts left. Both were incomplete, and when Palmer scrambled for a first down on the next play, time expired without the chance at three points.

It could have hurt. Three more points might have changed what Arians wanted to call on second-and-8 with the game on the line.

But then again, maybe it wouldn't have.

"That's kind of what we do," right tackle Earl Watford said.