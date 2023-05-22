DeAndre Hopkins Remains Away, Prepping On Own For Season

The Cardinals started their voluntary OTAs on Monday. DeAndre Hopkins was not there.

Hopkins, appearing on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, said he is in Toronto working out and "getting my body examined." Speaking with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and host Ashley Nicole Moss, he also said that where he was in his earlier Instagram post in the offseason -- when he noted he had never said he wanted to leave the Cardinals in a selfie video shot when was in Phoenix -- was not any statement about playing with the Cardinals.

"Phoenix is home," Hopkins said. "It's where I have been the last three years. ... Working out there, there's no emphasis other than that's where I live. It's not me going on a campaign. It's just me working out."

Hopkins went on to say at this point this deep in his career, it makes sense for him to work out in the offseason on his own and not necessarily taking part in the voluntary portion with the team. "The NFL hires great trainers, but at a certain year and a certain level of your career, I do think going with who you know knows your body the best is what is going to benefit you," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said even though he's not at the facility, he still hangs out with teammates and still is trying to build chemistry with his teammates. He also said with all the trade talk around him, it does not bother him, knowing the NFL is a business. (He was asked about various teams he had heard rumors about; and brought up quarterbacks on other teams he would enjoy catching passes from.)

Hopkins was asked what he is seeking at this point in his career.

"What I want is stable management upstairs, that's something I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona," Hopkins said. "A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, not just himself but everybody around him ... and a great defense. A great defense wins championships."

When he was asked what of those things he thought he had in Arizona, he ultimately said the Cardinals have all three.

"This is Monti's first year as a GM, but from what I understand and talking to Monti, I think Arizona is in good hands," Hopkins said, and said the defense "is good. We have Budda Baker, Isaiah Simmons." As for the quarterback, "Kyler is a quarterback who loves the game but he's injured. Right now, I'm playing with Colt McCoy, who I love. But who knows. Right now I don't currently have a Pro Bowl quarterback or a quarterback who I would say ..."

Hopkins struggled to finish the answer, knowing he could end up saying something he'd rather not about the balance of QBs on the roster (he did say he has heard good things of rookie Clayton Tune.)

Coach Jonathan Gannon reiterated that current work is voluntary and it is Hopkins' decision to work elsewhere.