DeAndre Hopkins: 'Who Said I Wanted To Leave?'

DeAndre Hopkins wasn't traded during draft weekend, and GM Monti Ossenfort said it wasn't going to happen and even emphasized "DeAndre is a Cardinal and we are moving forward."

Noteable too that Ossenfort has mentioned he has had multiple conversations with Hopkins and his people. Perhaps that became even more of note on Monday, when Hopkins put out a brief Instagram video -- with a Phoenix, Arizona dateline -- and a short message.

"I see everyone telling me to stay," Hopkins says to the camera. "Who said I wanted to go? Who said I wanted to leave? I'm out here workin', baby."

To be fair, Hopkins has never said he wanted a trade, at least not publicly. (He seems to have hinted around the idea, though). His name has been speculated upon since the end of the season as having the potential to be moved as Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon reboot this roster. Gannon and his offensive assistants have consistently said they look forward to working with Hopkins if he is here. There was a carefully worded report that the Cardinals had given teams permission to talk to Hopkins about trade possibilities.