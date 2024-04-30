 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Decline To Pick Up Zaven Collins Option

Linebacker will be a free agent after 2024 season

Apr 30, 2024 at 04:50 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Zaven Collins takes part in voluntary workouts Tuesday in Tempe.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Zaven Collins takes part in voluntary workouts Tuesday in Tempe.

Zaven Collins remains in the Cardinals' long-term plans, GM Monti Ossenfort said Tuesday.

But the Cardinals have declined the linebacker's fifth-year option, Ossenfort added, meaning Collins will be playing on the final year of his contract in 2024.

"We've had discussions with Zaven," Ossenfort said during an appearance on the "Burns and Gambo" show on Arizona Sports. "We are extremely happy with where he is at and the versatility that Zaven brings to our defense."

Had the Cardinals picked up the option, Collins would have made a little more than $13 million in 2025.

Collins moved to outside linebacker in 2023 after spending his first two years inside, and while he had only 3.5 sacks, the coaching staff was encouraged by his all-around game and he played the most snaps of any outside linebacker in coordinator Nick Rallis' rotation.

Collins also had an interception and 41 tackles, showing the ability to both rush and drop into coverage. The Cardinals added fifth-rounder Xavier Thomas to the mix on the edge, but coach Jonathan Gannon said pre-draft he likes his OLB room and the growth potential. BJ Ojulari, a second-round pick, is expected to make a jump this season, as is Collins while he has a second year at the spot.

"We want to keep Zaven around here," Ossenfort said. "It's just the fifth-year option, it removes some flexibility in terms of the (salary) cap. We're going to have some discussions here. Love Zaven, love where he's at, love what he brings for our defense and hopefully (we) keep him around here for a long time."

Related Content

news

Where Once There Was Larry Fitzgerald, Now Comes Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cardinals rookie wideout understands comparisons given his Hall of Fame father
news

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Draft Recap

Everything you need to know about the Cardinals 2024 Draft Class
news

After Big Draft Class, Cardinals Agree With 3 Undrafted Rookies

Team adds receiver, defensive lineman, long snapper
news

After 12-Pick Draft, Cardinals Feeling Good About Process

Selections were split evenly, six each on offense and defense
news

Cardinals Fill Out Draft Class With Final Four Picks

OLB Xavier Thomas, T Christian Jones, WR Tejhaun Palmer,  CB Jaden Davis join roster
news

In Fourth Round, Cardinals Draft Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Team adds to secondary depth with player nicknamed 'Rabbit'
news

Cardinals Hold Impressive Third-Round Pick Parade

RB Trey Benson, OL Isaiah Adams, TE Tip Reiman, CB Elijah Jones added to roster
news

Cardinals Take Max Melton With Second-Round Pick

Rutgers cornerback arrives to help secondary
news

Cardinals Trade Down In The Second Round

Deal with Falcons yields yet another third-round pick, then another trade down
news

Ten Things To Know About First-Round Picks Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson

Newest Cardinals arrive at Tempe facility for first time Thursday
news

Cardinals Select Marvin Harrison Jr. With First Pick

Team stays at No. 4 to grab high-profile wide receiver
Advertising