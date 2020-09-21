 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals' Defense Handles Dwayne Haskins In Easy Win

Notes: Another special play from special teams; Kirk battles through injury

Sep 20, 2020 at 06:42 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker signals fourth down after a big hit on Washington wide receiver Dontrelle Inman on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Budda Baker signals fourth down after a hit on Washington WR Dontrelle Inman.

Too many times last season, the Cardinals' defense went into a matchup against an inexperienced quarterback and couldn't impose its will.

It was a different vibe in Sunday's 30-15 win over Washington, as Dwayne Haskins did not fare well against the revamped 2020 unit.

The Cardinals shut out Washington in the first half, compiling four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as the team built a 20-0 lead.

Haskins' final numbers – 19-of-33 passing for 223 yards and a touchdown – looked fine but Washington didn't move the ball effectively until the Cardinals softened their coverage late.

"It's night and day," Kingsbury said of this year's defense compared to last. "It really is. Just the understanding of the system. (General Manager) Steve (Keim) brought in some very talented players to fill some voids we had. … I'm excited to see where it goes."

The Cardinals were sparked by two of their high-profile free agent additions.

Defensive tackle ﻿Jordan Phillips﻿ had the biggest defensive play of the game, strip-sacking Haskins to force a turnover after an early Kyler Murray interception set Washington up deep in Arizona territory.

﻿De'Vondre Campbell﻿ added 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defensed.              

"You saw (Campbell) and (Phillips) all over that field," Kingsbury said.

Campbell's emergence has been huge for a Cardinals inside linebacker group that had a revolving door next to Jordan Hicks last season. On Sunday, Campbell showed an impressive ability to hold stout against the run while keeping up with skill players in coverage.

 "I think he's one of the most under-the-radar players in the entire league," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals' pass-rushing threats were also more varied than in 2019. Phillips, defensive tackle ﻿Corey Peters﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Haason Reddick﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Devon Kennard﻿ each registered sacks.

On Kennard's takedown of Haskins, it was Angelo Blackson's penetration that caused the sack.

The pressure from multiple angles was a departure from last year, when outside linebacker Chandler Jones was sometimes the only player consistently harassing the quarterback.

"Chandler is a premier pass-rusher in this league, and he's going to get extra attention," Kennard said. "We had some other guys get sacks today, and that's what we're going to have to do."

Washington's two late touchdowns left a sour taste in the mouth of the defense, but Campbell was still satisfied with the end result.

"They weren't going to give up," Campbell said. "They were going to keep fighting no matter what. I think we handled business for the most part."

ANOTHER SPECIAL PLAY FROM SPECIAL TEAMS

For the second week in a row, the Cardinals' special teams unit came up with a difference-making play.

In the opener against the 49ers, it was linebacker Ezekiel Turner blocking a punt. On Sunday, tight end ﻿Darrell Daniels﻿ forced a fumble in punt coverage and long-snapper ﻿Aaron Brewer﻿ recovered.

The Cardinals scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession for a 14-0 lead and never looked back. It was the second straight game in which the offense, defense and special teams each played a role in the win.

"That's what we've been shooting for," Kingsbury said. "I felt like last year, it was a bit disjointed. One side would rise up and the other one wouldn't. We've had all three phases rise up together, and that's how you really get this thing rolling."

KIRK FIGHTS THROUGH INJURY

Wide receiver Christian Kirk was injured on the opening series and had his thigh wrapped on the sideline intermittently throughout the game.

He still played most of the contest, finishing with a pair of catches for 57 yards and a three-yard end-around conversion on 4th-and-1, but sat out the final series. Kingsbury said he is fine.

"He had a little tightness there throughout the game, but as always continued to push through," Kingsbury said. "He's a tough young man and a heck of a player."

Running back D.J. Foster left the game early with a quadriceps injury.

Cardinals vs. Washington

Images from the Week 2 contest at State Farm Stadium

WR DeAndre Hopkins celebrates his first-quarter touchdown reception.
1 / 53

WR DeAndre Hopkins celebrates his first-quarter touchdown reception.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
LS Aaron Brewer recovers a fumble.
2 / 53

LS Aaron Brewer recovers a fumble.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble by Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half.
3 / 53

OLB Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble by Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during the first half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
WR DeAndre Hopkins runs upfield with the ball.
4 / 53

WR DeAndre Hopkins runs upfield with the ball.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray runs with the football in the first half.
5 / 53

QB Kyler Murray runs with the football in the first half.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR DeAndre Hopkins
6 / 53

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray rushes for a touchdown.
7 / 53

QB Kyler Murray rushes for a touchdown.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Chandler Jones celebrates a fumble recovery.
8 / 53

OLB Chandler Jones celebrates a fumble recovery.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DeAndre Hopkins scores a touchdown on the team's opening drive
9 / 53

DeAndre Hopkins scores a touchdown on the team's opening drive

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Kenyan Drake
10 / 53

RB Kenyan Drake

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR DeAndre Hopkins
11 / 53

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald
12 / 53

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Washington QB Dwayne Haskins (7) fumbles the ball after being hit by Cardinals DT Jordan Phillips.
13 / 53

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins (7) fumbles the ball after being hit by Cardinals DT Jordan Phillips.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Christian Kirk makes a tough catch against Washington
14 / 53

Christian Kirk makes a tough catch against Washington

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray
15 / 53

Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Andy Isabella makes a 54-yard catch
16 / 53

Andy Isabella makes a 54-yard catch

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray runs for a touchdown on a quarterback draw
17 / 53

Kyler Murray runs for a touchdown on a quarterback draw

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Devon Kennard celebrates a stop
18 / 53

Devon Kennard celebrates a stop

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray scores a touchdown
19 / 53

Kyler Murray scores a touchdown

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Budda Baker celebrates a big stop to force a fourth down for Washington
20 / 53

Budda Baker celebrates a big stop to force a fourth down for Washington

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown
21 / 53

Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Washington Football Team Steven Sims (15) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals Trent Sherfield (16) on a kick off return during the first half.
22 / 53

Washington Football Team Steven Sims (15) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals Trent Sherfield (16) on a kick off return during the first half.

Photo by Darryl Webb/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as offensive guard J.R. Sweezy (64) blocks Washington Football Team nose tackle Daron Payne (94) pursues.
23 / 53

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as offensive guard J.R. Sweezy (64) blocks Washington Football Team nose tackle Daron Payne (94) pursues.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) during the first half.
24 / 53

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) during the first half.

Photo by Darryl Webb/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53).
25 / 53

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53).

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) can't escape the grasp of Washington Football Team linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.
26 / 53

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) can't escape the grasp of Washington Football Team linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

Photo by Darryl Webb/AP
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) defends during the second half.
27 / 53

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) defends during the second half.

Photo by Darryl Webb/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) gets the pass away as Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) pursues during the first half.
28 / 53

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) gets the pass away as Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) pursues during the first half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury makes a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
29 / 53

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury makes a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Washington Football Team wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (10) is hit by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and safety Chris Banjo (31).
30 / 53

Washington Football Team wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (10) is hit by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and safety Chris Banjo (31).

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) grabs Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10).
31 / 53

Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) grabs Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10).

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during the second half of an NFL football game as Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) defends.
32 / 53

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during the second half of an NFL football game as Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) defends.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Washington Football Team wide receiver Steven Sims (15) is hit by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the first half.
33 / 53

Washington Football Team wide receiver Steven Sims (15) is hit by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the first half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
34 / 53

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) and free safety Troy Apke (30) during the first half.
35 / 53

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) and free safety Troy Apke (30) during the first half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is hit by Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20).
36 / 53

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is hit by Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20).

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17).
37 / 53

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17).

Photo by Darryl Webb/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs for a touchdown as Washington Football Team free safety Troy Apke (30) misses the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
38 / 53

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs for a touchdown as Washington Football Team free safety Troy Apke (30) misses the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera talks with his players during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
39 / 53

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera talks with his players during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Darryl Webb/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates his touchdown with teammate running back Kenyan Drake (41).
40 / 53

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates his touchdown with teammate running back Kenyan Drake (41).

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs for a touchdown as Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) pursues during the second half.
41 / 53

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs for a touchdown as Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) pursues during the second half.

Photo by Darryl Webb/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17) pulls in a pass as Washington Football Team free safety Troy Apke (30) defends.
42 / 53

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17) pulls in a pass as Washington Football Team free safety Troy Apke (30) defends.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a catch as Washington Football Team linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (54) defends during the second half.
43 / 53

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a catch as Washington Football Team linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (54) defends during the second half.

Photo by Darryl Webb/AP
The Washington Football Team and the Arizona Cardinals compete during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
44 / 53

The Washington Football Team and the Arizona Cardinals compete during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) looks on during the first half.
45 / 53

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) looks on during the first half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) walks with back judge Terrence Miles (111) prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team.
46 / 53

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) walks with back judge Terrence Miles (111) prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) and Washington Football Team offensive tackle Geron Christian (74) battle during the second half.
47 / 53

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) and Washington Football Team offensive tackle Geron Christian (74) battle during the second half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Football Team with running back Kenyan Drake (41).
48 / 53

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Football Team with running back Kenyan Drake (41).

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) defends.
49 / 53

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) defends.

Photo by Darryl Webb/AP
Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown with teammates
50 / 53

Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown with teammates

Photo by NFL
Kyler Murray evades the Washington defense
51 / 53

Kyler Murray evades the Washington defense

Photo by NFL
Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown run with his center Lamont Gaillard
52 / 53

Kyler Murray celebrates a touchdown run with his center Lamont Gaillard

Photo by NFL
Kyler Murray in a postgame interview after the win against Washington
53 / 53

Kyler Murray in a postgame interview after the win against Washington

Photo by NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Budda Baker Makes Sure To Represent At Pro Bowl

Safety is participating in his sixth all-star game in seven seasons
news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Defense

White's game-sealing INT gives Gannon first win and is top defensive play of season
news

Cardinals Awards For 2023

Running back James Conner earns votes for Most Valuable Cardinal
news

Drew Terrell Earns Chance To Be All-Star OC At Shrine Game

Woolfork, Denson, Senger, Cook also picked to coach in college pre-draft events
news

Cardinals Finally Have Certainty Over Texans' Pick

WIth Houston's playoff loss to Ravens, first-rounder will be 27th
news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Offense

Conner's one-handed grab in Philadelphia most memorable of season
news

Refreshed Kyler Murray Sees Optimism With Cardinals Path

Quarterback believes franchise has made 180-degree turn
news

Cardinals Season Proved To Be Fans-Tastic In 2023

Multiple moments highlighted the support of the Bird Gang
news

Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2023

Loaded with draft picks and cap space, GM Monti Ossenfort set up for big moves
news

Larry Fitzgerald Elected To College Football Hall Of Fame

Former Cardinals wide receiver had spectacular two seasons at Pittsburgh
news

The First Year Journey Over, Cardinals Hope To Build

Gannon thinks 'the message, the standard' has been created
news

Ironman Paris Johnson Jr. Ready To Be Right - Or Left

Notes: Tackle will prepare for both sides; Stills' knee not serious
Advertising