Cardinals Defense Prepares For "Different" Packers

"We're coming off, obviously, a big win, and in their last game they got beat by a lot. So it's going to be a more competitive game, I bet."

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said the Packers will be different in large part because their offensive line – reeling because of injuries in the first matchup – will be healthier. The Packers, however, still aren't sure of the status of starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, and are unlikely to have wide receiver Davante Adams, who hurt his knee against Washington.

Safety Rashad Johnson acknowledged the Cardinals likely won't repeat a nine-sack day, but that the group has proven it is capable of doing so. That was the first game the Cards didn't have All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, which helped the group's confidence.

The Cardinals are down two more players since then, losing defensive tackle Cory Redding and linebacker Alex Okafor to season-ending injuries officially Tuesday.

The defensive unit actually went into a players meeting immediately after coming off the practice field Tuesday, out of the ordinary for early in the week – the defense often has a players-only meeting after practice Fridays – but a move the group felt necessary as they prep for Green Bay.

"We want to make sure we don't leave any stone unturned," linebacker Sean Weatherspoon said.

There may be a tweak or two, but the Cardinals don't want to overthink it either. They did, after all, shut down a good offense less than a month ago.