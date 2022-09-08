Cardinals' Defense Will Need Markus Golden, Devon Kennard

Golden and Kennard were unavailable for comment. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Golden was a likely game-day decision to play. Joseph expressed confidence in both players and called Golden's toe injury a "freak accident" in the weight room. Golden has been in meetings since he got hurt, Joseph said.

"You guys know Junk," Joseph said. "If he is playing, he'll go full speed, whether it is 20 snaps or 30 snaps. I have no worries about him if he is on the field and playing."

Golden, who said this offseason he hoped for a contract extension, is going into the last year of his contract. Kennard also was in the last year of his deal before he was released and asked to return to the practice squad, and even though he isn't on the 53-man roster, Kennard is listed as Golden's backup on the depth chart – ahead of rookie Cameron Thomas.

"He's a Cardinal," Joseph said. "Some things are football business. (Kennard) starting is football. The best guys play. Obviously it's football business when you are drafting guys and you have numbers and want to get guys back on the P-squad and push guys to IR.

"Sometimes the rules make you do things to get guys back that you have to have, and you take a chance on guys being loyal enough and paid enough that they'll come back to you. That's football business. That's not football."

There are other places on defense that will have scrutiny. What the Cardinals do in coverage, with thin numbers at cornerback, is one of them. So too would be a defensive line if Watt isn't available.

Joseph thinks that the fact the Cardinals are in Year 4 of the defensive system – and that nine of the 11 starters are homegrown (other than Watt and inside linebacker Nick Vigil) also will help any shortcomings.