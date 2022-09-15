J.J. Watt 'Would Imagine' He Will Make 2022 Debut In Las Vegas

J.J. Watt might be back on the field Sunday when the Cardinals visit the Las Vegas Raiders, after returning to practice on Thursday for the first time since training camp ended.

"I would imagine" playing against the Raiders, Watt said after practice, calling it a "good first day" back on the field.

Watt said he was affected by Covid -- he was gone for the home preseason game and the trip to Tennessee with the virus -- but feels "great" now and no longer has issues there.

As for the calf, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Watt was close to a return, but the Cardinals want to be careful.

But Joseph called Watt a "calming voice in the huddle" and that would help. The Cardinals could use their veteran lineman, both football-wise and emotionally, after the defense struggled against the Chiefs in the opener.

"It wasn't anywhere near good enough and it needs to be improved significantly quickly," Watt said. "That's obviously a big part of my job is to help not allow those things to happen."

Defensive end Zach Allen called Watt "a huge glue guy."