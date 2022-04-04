Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Party Returns To State Farm Stadium 

Great Lawn will host event presented by Arizona Ford Dealers

Apr 04, 2022 at 10:26 AM
MV5F2859

The Arizona Cardinals 2022 Draft Party presented by Arizona Ford Dealers will take place on Thursday, April 28 on the Great Lawn outside State Farm Stadium from 4-9 p.m.

The Great Lawn opens at 4 p.m. and the NFL Draft begins at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are both free.

Fans can meet Cardinals players, team mascot Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders while watching live NFL Network coverage of the draft on giant video boards.

Cardinals merchandise, including 2022 NFL Draft gear, will be available for purchase. Food and beverages will be available for sale along with a host of local food trucks. All sales at the draft party will be cashless.

A special post-draft fireworks show will conclude the party following the completion of the first round.

Some of the other activities for fans offered at the draft party include:

  • Kids Interactive Zone: Featuring combine activities and inflatables
  • Autographs: Cardinals players and cheerleaders will sign autographs and pose for pictures
  • Entertainment: Options include a 200-foot zipline, rock wall, and a 360-degree photo booth along with face painters and balloon artists for guests
  • Big Red Siren: Fans can take their picture on the Cardinals "Big Red Siren"
  • Jr. Cheer Mini-Clinic: Girls ages 5-14 can take part in a free Jr. Cheer mini-clinic taught by members of the Cardinals Cheerleaders

Free parking at State Farm Stadium will be available in the Southwest Orange lot off 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way.

The NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect and all fans are asked to limit the items brought onto the Great Lawn to speed their entry through security. For more information, please visit www.azcardinals.com/bagpolicy.

