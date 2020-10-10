Cardinals Elevate Curtis Riley, Evan Baylis From Practice Squad

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Curtis Riley is back on the game day roster, after the Cardinals elevated the veteran safety from the practice squad Saturday.

The Cards also elevated tight end Evan Baylis from the practice squad as they try to bolster a pair of positions hit with injury.

Riley was on the active roster and started last week In Carolina when the Cardinals were down their top three safeties, all of whom were hurt. Riley struggled and was released when the Cardinals decided to permanently keep running back Jonathan Ward on the 53-man roster. He was then re-signed to the practice squad.

Teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per game this season, player who will revert to the practice squad the day following the game.

The Cardinals do get starter Budda Baker back at safety this week, but Jalen Thompson (ankle) remains on injured reserve and Chris Banjo (hamstring) remains questionable after being limited in practice.