Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Elevate Curtis Riley, Evan Baylis From Practice Squad

Moves give team options at safety, tight end

Oct 10, 2020 at 01:07 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Safety Curtis Riley during a play last week in Carolina.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Curtis Riley is back on the game day roster, after the Cardinals elevated the veteran safety from the practice squad Saturday.

The Cards also elevated tight end Evan Baylis from the practice squad as they try to bolster a pair of positions hit with injury.

Riley was on the active roster and started last week In Carolina when the Cardinals were down their top three safeties, all of whom were hurt. Riley struggled and was released when the Cardinals decided to permanently keep running back Jonathan Ward on the 53-man roster. He was then re-signed to the practice squad.

Teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per game this season, player who will revert to the practice squad the day following the game.

The Cardinals do get starter Budda Baker back at safety this week, but Jalen Thompson (ankle) remains on injured reserve and Chris Banjo (hamstring) remains questionable after being limited in practice.

At tight end, Darrell Daniels (thigh) is officially questionable, but Baylis could also give the Cardinals another blocking option aside from Daniels, Dan Arnold and Jordan Thomas.

