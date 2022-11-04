Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Fans Encouraged To Arrive Early Sunday To Beat Traffic

Event at Phoenix International Raceway will clog I-10

Nov 04, 2022 at 02:04 PM
Cardinals fans attending Sunday's home game against the Seattle Seahawks are encouraged to arrive at State Farm Stadium early to avoid traffic conflicts and roadway congestion due to the race at Phoenix Raceway.

Kickoff for Sunday's Cardinals game against the Seahawks is at 2:05 p.m.. Those heading to the game should be aware of the following traffic and parking details.

  • Traffic on the I-10 freeway is expected to be heavier in the morning and after the game due to the race.
  • All Cardinals parking lots at State Farm Stadium will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Main stadium gates will open at 12:30 a.m.
  • After the game, guests should consider avoiding the I-10 freeway and use alternate routes, such as the 101 North to the 17 South or SR51. (The 101 North is closed eastbound from SR51 to Pima Rd).

For those arriving early, the following entertainment and hospitality options are available:

  • The BetMGM Sportsbook will open at 7 a.m. with Heritage at Sportsman's Park and the Great Lawn opening at 10 a.m.
  • Cardinals Flight Deck on the plaza outside of State Farm Stadium opens at 10:45 a.m.
  • Big Red Brew Haus presented by Four Peaks Brewing Company opens at 10:45 a.m.

To see a game day parking map and additional parking information, please visit the Cardinals website at https://www.azcardinals.com/gameday/parking-and-directions

Please check traffic conditions at https://www.az511.com/ before leaving for the stadium on Sunday for the latest updates.

