Cardinals Film Room: Deone Bucannon's Pick-Six

Bucannon easily speeds around Bradford on the return: "You just want to run and get there as fast as you can. That's all I had in my mind – just get there for the team. And I was able to do that. (Getting caught by a quarterback) would be embarrassing."

Foote on the advantage of the college safety playing linebacker: "He's got good ball skills. And then you see on his return, he didn't look like an average linebacker lumbering. He looked like a DB. Man, I played 13 years and I didn't have a pick-six. That's an awesome thing."

Bucannon reaches paydirt: "That was actually the first pick-six I'd ever had. Honestly, that was a great feeling. I'm definitely thankful."