Cardinals Film Room: Ellington's Perfect Draw

Golden turns to see Ellington gallop in for the score: "I was pumped. When Andre got into the end zone, it was like a sigh of relief. A two-possession game in Seattle, a minute left. I was excited. I don't know if I was more excited than he was, but I was happy."

Ellington enjoyed the view of mass joy on the Cardinals sideline: "Once I turned around and saw all my teammates it was so much excitement."

Veldheer on the impact of the run in a back-and-forth affair: "It was a big boxing match. We were hitting them with all the good punches early. They struck some really good punches back-to-back-to-back and got the momentum. We just kept punching back, and we ended up getting the knockout with Dre's run."

The run was huge, though it was overshadowed by the celebration dance of backup quarterback Drew Stanton, who quickly became an internet sensation. Stanton: "That was pretty ugly when I saw it back. As soon as we got off the field, a couple of the reporters came up to me and started interviewing me. Carson (Palmer) is sitting next to me, and I'm like, 'Carson won the game.' I'm sitting here and everybody wants to talk to me about it."

Ellington laughs when asked if Stanton stole his shine: "It's all good. That was pretty funny."