Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Film Room: J.J. Nelson Flies

Breaking down the 64-yard touchdown bomb to the rookie wide receiver

Nov 24, 2015 at 06:30 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

The !Cardinals' offense was uncharacteristically dormant in the first half on Sunday. Quarterback Carson Palmer threw a pair of interceptions and just one touchdown as the Bengals entered intermission with a 14-7 lead. That all changed in the third quarter, when Palmer threw for 171 yards and three touchdowns for a 28-14 advantage in an eventual 34-31 victory. The Cardinals tied the game on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Palmer to rookie wide receiver J.J. Nelson. The UAB product had the fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting combine and showed it off on this play, streaking nearly untouched down the middle of the field. Nelson, Palmer, tight end Darren Fells and left tackle Jared Veldheer broke down the score in this week's edition of Cardinals Film Room.

The situation: The Cardinals had a first-and-10 from their 36 with 11:32 left in the third quarter, trailing 14-7.

NELSON-1.jpg

The Cardinals' two tight-end formation suggests a possible run. Veldheer: "The action was off one of the runs we were having success with, so we just had to be aggressive and make it look as much like a run as possible."

Fells knows any forward movement by the linebackers will make it tough for them to recover: "One of the biggest things I had to do was draw in that 'Sam' linebacker (Vontaze Burfict) right there. Bring those defenders in on the play-action, knowing that J.J.'s so fast that he will beat them down the field."

Nelson maps out his route: "Just by looking at the safeties I knew it was Cover Two. My thing was to just split the safeties and run straight down the field like we'd practiced all week."

NELSON-2.jpg

Palmer turns his back, so the protection must be perfect:"Those kind of long drawn-out plays... it was a run-fake to the left and roll out and to get all the way back over to the right side, to the right tackle, right guard ghost areas. The play-action helps, but (it's more) the guys being right where they are. They are harped on so much and coached so much, not being down the middle of a guy but being on the outside shoulder or the inside shoulder. When they do react to the run, they are always in the right position to be able to slide back into position to stop a bull rush or a spin move. Really just execution is what that one was."

Veldheer and the rest of the blockers sell the run: "As you can see, (linebacker A.J. Hawk) clearly thinks it's a run. The picture looks like a run. That's basically what it needs to look like up front, and then we have to sustain that run blocking and turn it into pass blocking."

The stretch run play is a common call in the Cardinals' offense, which Fells says keeps the defense guessing: "I think that's one of the best things about our offense. We have formations and play-actions that look the same (as runs). The plays always look the same, but they're not."

NELSON-3.jpg

It's one of the finest pockets Palmer has all day:"That was a college football highlight. You don't see that very often in the NFL, but especially against that pass rush. (Geno) Atkins, and Michael Johnson and Carlos Dunlap, the slew of pass rushers they have. It was a phenomenal pocket. It was an easy throw because the pocket was so good."

Fells stymies Burfict's rush: "The biggest thing in my mind is buying Carson time. Don't let this guy go around you. If he's going to try to bull-rush me, I'm a big guy, so I can take the hit. So the biggest thing is don't let him go around you. Me and Jermaine (Gresham) sold the run pretty well, because they came right at me. Hit me right in the facemask."

Nelson finds the opening: "(The protection) was a big key so (Palmer) could dissect the field. Cover Two is pretty tough coverage to dissect, so at that point in time, I was just running to my spot."

NELSON-4.jpg

Nelson finds the opening in the coverage: "(The play-action) held the safety (Reggie Nelson) to my side, and the motion by Fitz and his route held the safety (George Iloka) to the back side. It gave me a lot of leverage on both of the safeties. You've always got to account for a guy like Fitz because of his track record and what he's been doing this season. You've got to respect him no matter what."

Veldheer knows how potent the passing game can be when Palmer has time: "That kind of stuff is great once we're able to set them up. You see how deadly those shots are."

Fells' job is done, and he watches the rest of the play unfold: "When (Burfict) stops attacking me and turns around, that's when I know the ball has been released. So I saw J.J. make the catch and take off from there. You can see it. I run straight down there to congratulate him."

NELSON-5.jpg

Nelson settles under a pass that traveled 54 yards in the air and takes it to the house: "It was a great throw. I didn't have to break stride or anything like that. I just ran right under it and kept running."

Fells sees a rare combination of skills in the speedy Nelson: "He's made quite a few one-handed catches this year. Most of the time, the guys that have speed are projects, so coaches are working on their hands. But with J.J. you don't have to work on that. He's got the full package. Except for the weight."

Nelson had four catches for 142 yards in place of an injured Michael Floyd. Palmer wasn't surprised: "I think everybody's expecting that out of J.J. He is young and he is green as far as playing in big-time games, coming from a smaller school. But I think everybody expected him to make the plays that he did and I'm just glad to see him do it. He's starting to realize that he's not just a player. He's a big-time player."

Cheerleaders at Bengals game

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 11 victory over the Bengals

No Title
1 / 36
No Title
2 / 36
No Title
3 / 36
No Title
4 / 36
No Title
5 / 36
No Title
6 / 36
No Title
7 / 36
No Title
8 / 36
No Title
9 / 36
No Title
10 / 36
No Title
11 / 36
No Title
12 / 36
No Title
13 / 36
No Title
14 / 36
No Title
15 / 36
No Title
16 / 36
No Title
17 / 36
No Title
18 / 36
No Title
19 / 36
No Title
20 / 36
No Title
21 / 36
No Title
22 / 36
No Title
23 / 36
No Title
24 / 36
No Title
25 / 36
No Title
26 / 36
No Title
27 / 36
No Title
28 / 36
No Title
29 / 36
No Title
30 / 36
No Title
31 / 36
No Title
32 / 36
No Title
33 / 36
No Title
34 / 36
No Title
35 / 36
No Title
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jalen Thompson Finds Himself In Hot Streak On Defense That Needs It

Safety has interceptions in each of last two games
news

Cardinals Don't Have Much Go Right In Loss To Rams

Defense struggles against run, Murray can't find rhythm in 37-14 defeat
news

Hollywood Brown Works On Kyler Connection Despite Injury

Wide receiver has six catches after being questionable to play against Rams
news

How Halftime Helped The Cardinals Defense Find Itself

As Rams visit, unit is coming off excellent second half in Houston
news

The Reboot Of Kyler Murray

Two games proves Cardinals QB must learn on the fly
news

Cardinals Place Leki Fotu On Injured Reserve

White officially goes on IR; Stille put on active roster
news

Cardinals Take Part In 'Feed The Hungry' Before Thanksgiving

Players, executives, cheerleaders reach out to community in need
news

Kyzir White Headed To Injured Reserve For Cardinals

Linebacker had played every snap on defense
news

Cardinals Have Chances But Come Up Painfully Short In Houston

Two fourth-quarter drives end without points in 21-16 loss
news

Cardinals Know It's Time To Trend Up With Trip To Houston

Game against Texans features two first-year head coaches
news

Paris Johnson Hones In On Job One: Protecting Kyler Murray

Right tackle working his way through rookie season
news

Michael Carter 'Grateful' For Fresh Start With Cardinals

Running back released by Jets, should fit right into offense
Advertising